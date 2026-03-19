Mobix Labs Enters Smart Munitions Market Through Anti-Drone Feasibility Program

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a provider of advanced defense and aerospace technologies, today announced that it has been selected by a major munitions manufacturer to support a feasibility program focused on next-generation smart munitions technology for anti-drone applications.

Mobix Labs is working on technology intended to help a munition respond more intelligently when it gets close to a drone target. Share

A Strategic Step into Smart Munitions

Mobix Labs’ selection marks a meaningful entry into the smart munitions category, an area of defense receiving increasing attention as military systems evolve to address faster, more complex threats. While the current effort is an early-stage feasibility program, it positions Mobix Labs within a segment of the defense market that is expected to see continued investment and innovation.

Targeting a Rapidly Growing Drone Threat

The feasibility program is focused on evaluating technology designed to improve how certain munitions respond as they approach a target. In simple terms, the goal is to explore ways to make these systems more effective against fast-moving aerial threats such as drones.

Drones have become a growing challenge in modern warfare, increasing demand for technologies that can respond with greater speed, accuracy, and adaptability. This has made anti-drone defense a key focus area across military and defense platforms.

“Being selected for this feasibility program is an exciting step for Mobix Labs,” said Phil Sansone, CEO of Mobix Labs. “It reflects both the strength of our technology and the confidence our partners have in our ability to contribute to advanced defense initiatives.”

He added, “At a high level, we are working on technology intended to help a munition respond more intelligently when it gets close to a drone target. While this is an early-stage program, we believe it represents a meaningful opportunity to expand into an important and growing area of defense technology.”

Why This Matters for Mobix Labs

Selection for this program reflects Mobix Labs’ expanding role in advanced defense technologies and highlights the Company’s ability to support next-generation systems. Even at the feasibility stage, being chosen by a major munitions manufacturer serves as an important validation of Mobix Labs’ engineering capabilities and its relevance in emerging defense applications.

Early-Stage Program with Future Potential

The program is currently limited to feasibility evaluation and does not involve production or deployment. If the program advances beyond this stage, Mobix Labs could have the opportunity to participate in additional phases of development.

Mobix Labs continues to expand its presence across mission-critical defense markets by developing high-performance technologies designed for real-world operational environments.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBX) is a leading provider of advanced engineered solutions for aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and other high-reliability markets. Through its portfolio of technologies and subsidiaries, the Company develops high-performance components and systems designed to operate in some of the most demanding environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the feasibility program, the potential development and performance of smart munitions technology, the potential application of such technology in anti-drone defense systems, the Company’s expected expansion into the smart munitions market, and the possibility of follow-on work, additional development phases, or future production opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the early-stage nature of the feasibility program; the possibility that the program may not progress beyond initial evaluation; the risk that the Company’s technology may not meet performance requirements; changes in defense priorities, budgets, or procurement processes; the Company’s ability to successfully develop, test, and commercialize new technologies; dependence on third-party contractors and government programs; and general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions.

There can be no assurance that the feasibility program will advance, that any follow-on opportunities will materialize, or that Mobix Labs will ultimately participate in production, deployment, or revenue-generating activities related to this program.

Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in Mobix Labs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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