Capital One UK Signs New Partnership With NotifyNOW to Reduce Burden of End-of-life Admin on Grieving Families

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading bereavement notification specialist NotifyNOW, a service of Phillips & Cohen Associates (PCA), has unveiled a new partnership with Capital One UK to help ease the stress and emotional toll of end-of-life admin.

NotifyNOW is a digital notification platform that allows those handling a bereavement to notify multiple service providers of an account holder’s death, alleviating the administrative burden on those grieving the loss of a loved one.

The new partnership means that anyone handling the end-of-life admin for a Capital One UK customer can use the NotifyNOW platform to inform Capital One UK of the death, while also having the option to notify all other relevant service providers in one click, such as financial institutions, utility companies, and mobile phone providers.

Custom-built for each company’s needs, this free, simple and secure solution aims to make a difficult time easier, saving bereaved families from making many separate calls and repeating the same information to each individual company.

Capital One UK was founded to help its customers succeed with credit and has grown to become a top ten credit provider in the UK. It remains driven by its ambition to be a force for good in lending, including using jargon-free language, providing intuitive digital tools, and offering proactive, early support to vulnerable customers.

Alessa Betts, Director at Capital One UK says: “Losing someone close to you is one of the most difficult, stressful and emotional experiences anyone can face.

“By implementing NotifyNOW, we’re making it easier for families to manage essential financial matters at a deeply upsetting time, without unnecessary hurdles or having to repeat the same thing over and over again. It’s a practical step, using technology for good, which reflects our commitment to treating people with empathy, dignity and respect at every stage of their lives.”

Nick Cherry, Divisional CEO at Phillips & Cohen Associates, says: “We are immensely proud to provide NotifyNOW’s technology to assist Capital One UK’s customers. It is one of the leading credit providers in the UK and we hope that other card lenders will follow their example.

“At Phillips & Cohen Associates, we know how much grieving families appreciate this service and find an empathetic approach makes end-of-life administration easier. We know death notification issues can cause families a lot of distress when not handled well and NotifyNOW makes life a lot simpler for businesses and their customers.”

Phillips & Cohen Associates is the sole licensee of the NotifyNOW platform, which is owned by The Estate Registry.

About Phillips & Cohen Associates (PCA):

Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ltd. built its reputation in the credit industry by providing specialized compassionate engagement services to clients. Focusing on customer care, compliance, and innovation, Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ltd. delivers solutions that support businesses while maintaining sensitivity and professionalism in all interactions.

About The Estate Registry:

The Estate Registry was created by a team of professionals with experience throughout the USA, Canada and the UK. We identified the challenges of estate management as an area where individuals and organisations could benefit from services that help automate and smooth the transition of assets to beneficiaries, making the process simple and straightforward.

About Capital One UK:

Capital One UK issued its first credit card in 1996 and has since grown to become a top ten credit provider in the UK, employing more than 1,500 UK-based associates across two offices in Nottingham and London.

Capital One was founded to help its customers succeed with credit and to offer great products to customers who otherwise have limited choices. It has pioneered industry-leading tools like its QuickCheck eligibility checker and CreditWise, a free credit score monitor.

Capital One UK offers a diverse portfolio of products including its own Classic Card and Balance Transfer Card, as well as collaborating with a number of known and loved partner brands to provide credit options to their customers.

Capital One UK is a subsidiary company of Capital One Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company established in 1994. Today, it is one of the top ten largest banks in the United States, a Fortune 100 company and founder-led by CEO Richard Fairbank.

Capital One UK’s Registered Office: Trent House, Station Street, Nottingham, NG2 3HX

For more information, visit https://www.capitalone.co.uk. To view further media releases, visit https://www.capitalone.co.uk/media/media-centre