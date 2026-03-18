RAAPID Secures Series-A Extension to Scale Neuro-Symbolic AI-Powered Medical Coding

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAAPID, Inc., an AI-powered risk adjustment company backed by M12 (Microsoft's venture fund) and recognized by Modern Healthcare as a 2025 Best in Business honoree in Healthcare IT, today announced the closing of additional Series-A investment from UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of UPMC.

UPMC Enterprises identifies and invests in technologies that address the most pressing challenges facing health systems and health plans today. The investment in RAAPID follows extensive due diligence across clinical, technical, and regulatory dimensions, which identified RAAPID's Neuro-Symbolic AI approach as well-aligned with compliance-first risk adjustment.

RAAPID's Neuro-Symbolic AI platform delivers defensible accuracy by linking every diagnosis to encounter-based clinical evidence. The platform supports both code ADDs and DELETEs, and produces audit-ready documentation. These capabilities address a growing market demand for risk adjustment technology that is not only accurate but also explainable, auditable, and built for regulatory scrutiny.

Risk adjustment is at an inflection point. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, health plans are reassessing whether traditional risk adjustment vendors can meet today's requirements for clinical traceability, deletion logic, and audit defense. CMS enforcement, accelerated RADV audits, and DOJ investigations into major health plans have raised the bar for how diagnoses are coded and documented. Health plans are shifting toward compliance-first programs where every diagnosis must be encounter-linked, clinically supported, and defensible under audit.

"Neuro-Symbolic AI gives coders and compliance teams something legacy platforms do not: a transparent, clinician-grounded evidence trail behind every diagnosis," said Chetan Parikh, Founder and CEO of RAAPID. "When an organization with UPMC's depth of clinical and operational expertise conducts that level of evaluation and then decides to back your technology, it says something the market should pay attention to."

"At UPMC Enterprises, we invest in innovations that have the potential to solve health care's most complex problems," said Matt Grant, vice president at UPMC Enterprises. "RAAPID's technology aligns with this mission, and we look forward to co-developing solutions that address today's regulatory expectations with responsible, transparent use of AI for risk adjustment."

The partnership opens opportunities for co-development and co-innovation between RAAPID and UPMC Enterprises. The funding will accelerate the expansion of RAAPID's Clinical AI Platform as a unified alternative to fragmented risk adjustment workflows across retrospective, prospective, and RADV audit programs. The platform serves Medicare Advantage health plans, ACOs, and health systems nationwide. While RAAPID's solutions are cloud agnostic, they are primarily deployed natively on Microsoft Azure. This gives enterprise customers full data sovereignty and identity control within their existing cloud environment. Organizations with existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) can apply their current spend toward RAAPID's platform. This keeps IT infrastructure costs in check and removes the need for additional security approvals. The platform has earned HITRUST certification for two consecutive years, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of data security and regulatory compliance.

About RAAPID

RAAPID, Inc. is an AI-powered risk adjustment company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Modern Healthcare recognized the company as a 2025 Best in Business Healthcare IT honoree. RAAPID's Clinical AI Platform, powered by proprietary Neuro-Symbolic AI, delivers defensible accuracy across retrospective, prospective, and RADV audit workflows. It serves Medicare Advantage health plans, ACOs, and health systems. M12, Microsoft's venture fund, backs the platform. RAAPID is HITRUST certified, SOC 2 compliant, and deployed on Microsoft Azure.