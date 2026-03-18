NEACH Payments Group Announces Partnership with Propelr to Simplify Payment Processing

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEACH Payments Group (NPG) today announced a new partnership with Propelr, a full-service payments provider delivering secure, cost‑effective payment processing solutions for NPG clients at a time when payment acceptance costs and operational complexity continue to rise across the financial services landscape.

Through the partnership, our client base made up financial institutions and third-party providers—gain access to Propelr’s wholesale processing rates, 24/7 dedicated support, and advanced security features designed to reduce costs, improve visibility into payment activity, and simplify day‑to‑day payment operations.

“Payment acceptance has become increasingly complex and expensive for many organizations,” said Sean Carter, AAP, APRP, president and chief executive officer of NEACH Payments Group. “Partnering with Propelr allows us to offer our clients a streamlined, secure, and cost‑effective solution backed by responsive service and real‑time insights. This partnership reinforces our commitment to helping organizations operate more efficiently while staying focused on their customers.”

Propelr’s consultative, client‑first approach aligns with NPG’s focus on practical solutions that address both operational and risk considerations, enabling organizations to modernize payment acceptance without adding internal burden.

“We’re proud to partner with NEACH Payments Group to bring additional value to their client base through our seamless and secure payment acceptance solutions,” said Angelo Grecco, chief executive officer of Propelr. “Our customized approach to payment acceptance and bespoke support structure empowers NEACH Payments Group to deliver the same exceptional service their customers expect — now with modern payment acceptance capabilities that simplify and optimize their day‑to‑day operations.”

The partnership is available immediately to NEACH Payments Group clients. Organizations can also access a complimentary, no‑obligation savings analysis to compare Propelr's optimized processing rates with their current payment costs.

About NEACH Payments Group

NEACH Payments Group (NPG) is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEACH, the New England Automated Clearing House Association. NEACH Payments Group helps financial institutions, corporations, and vendors solve operational and regulatory challenges, manage risk, and drive financial or business improvement. The organization supports financial institutions, businesses, and third‑party providers by helping them manage risk, maintain compliance, drive improvements, and strengthen the bottom line. For years, NEACH Payments Group has provided hundreds of audits and risk assessments, with more than 90% of customers returning year after year. www.neachgroup.com

About Propelr

Propelr is a modern payments provider that enables small and mid‑sized businesses, as well as global brands, to process billions of dollars in card transactions annually. Through a consultative, client‑first model, Propelr delivers customized payment solutions built around each client’s operational goals and processing needs. Built for growth and long‑term performance, Propelr helps businesses optimize their payments ecosystems to increase efficiency and drive meaningful bottom‑line impact. Visit www.propelrpay.com to explore the Propelr advantage.