LTK Launches Quick Collabs: A Faster Way for Brands and Creators to Work Together

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the company that turned influence into a global economy, today introduced Quick Collabs, a new feature within the LTK Brand Platform designed to make it easier and faster for brands and creators to work together.

Designed to remove the friction that slows creator marketing down, Quick Collabs is the fastest, lowest-commitment way to activate creators on LTK. Share

Designed to remove the friction that slows creator marketing down, Quick Collabs is the fastest, lowest-commitment way to activate creators on LTK. Quick Collabs are flat-fee campaigns that brands can launch in minutes, enabling creators to opt in and get paid within days of posting, without lengthy contracts or complex approvals.

Infrastructure for the Next Phase of Creator Partnerships

Creator marketing has reached a major inflection point. As a $44 billion industry, demand for creator partnerships continues to accelerate as brands increasingly look to creators to drive discovery and influence culture. Yet many partnerships are still coordinated through familiar workflows like spreadsheets, contracts, and negotiated deals.

With demand for creator partnerships rising, the industry is entering a new phase - one where brands need infrastructure that allows them to activate creators quickly at the speed of internet culture and scale collaborations efficiently.

LTK is pushing the industry into its marketplace era, where creator partnerships happen instantly and on demand. With over a decade spent on building an ecosystem that includes over 400,000 qualified creators, more than 8,000 global retailers, and $6 billion in annual retail sales, LTK has the scale, data, and supply necessary to power this shift.

Launching Creator Campaigns with Speed and Scale

Quick Collabs gives brands a fast and efficient way to launch creator campaigns on LTK by posting flat-fee collaboration offers and allowing creators to opt in directly.

This allows brands to launch creator campaigns in minutes, not days. They can quickly test new products, messages, and audiences, then scale the content that performs best.

All discovery, offers, content, and payments are managed in one place through the LTK Brand Platform: the free, end-to-end creator marketing platform that helps brands discover and gift creators, collaborate on content, and measure performance in one place. Since launching in November, more than 1,200 brands have joined the brand platform, signaling strong demand for infrastructure that helps brands scale creator partnerships.

Instant Payments and Opportunities for Creators

Quick Collabs also introduces a simpler, more transparent way for creators to participate in brand partnerships.

Creators browse opportunities, see flat-fee payments upfront, skip time-consuming reviews and creative briefs and receive payment within 48–72 hours of posting, giving them full creative control and faster monetization opportunities.

Quick Collabs will be live in the LTK Brand Platform starting March 18, 2026. Brands and Creators can learn more and sign up here.

About LTK

LTK is the global creator commerce platform that turned creator influence into a worldwide economy. Founded in 2011 by Amber Venz Box and Baxter Box, LTK is a three-sided marketplace with dedicated platforms for creators, brands, and consumers.

LTK empowers creators to retain, nurture and grow direct relationships with their audiences through their LTK profiles, creating lasting businesses. For brands, LTK is a full-funnel, performance channel that scales globally, and turns creators into a retailer’s tech-enabled power partner. Today, LTK powers $6B in annual retail sales, supports 60,000 creator-brand collaborations each year, has 8,000 retailers actively investing in creators, and is used by more than 44M monthly users. LTK’s mission to empower creator success has led to nearly $3B invested in creators and helped nearly 400 women become self-made millionaires.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, LTK operates across five continents. Download the LTK app in the App Store or Google Play. For updates, follow @ltk.hq on Instagram and @shopltk on X and LTK on LinkedIn.