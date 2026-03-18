Helios Technologies and Mote Marine Laboratory Partner on Marine Science & Technology Digital Hub at New Science Education Aquarium

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic control technologies, is proud to announce it is the lead sponsor of the Marine Science & Technology Digital Hub at the new Mote Science Education Aquarium (SEA). This partnership strengthens both organizations’ commitments to innovation, technology, and community engagement.

The Marine Science & Technology Digital Hub, located adjacent to the STEM teaching labs, will serve as a cutting-edge satellite library, connecting SEA visitors to Mote’s extensive digital resources through dedicated computer stations. These stations provide direct access to Mote’s Cyber Library for Accessible Resources & Knowledge (CLARK), a digital portal housing scientific publications, videos, photographs, educational resources, and archival collections from Dr. Eugenie Clark, Charles M. Breder, Jr., Dr. Perry Gilbert, and more. While portions of CLARK are publicly available online, the Digital Hub offers enhanced access to a wider range of resources, including special objects from the library, archival collections, the Ruth DeLynn Cetacean Osteological Collection, and highlights from ongoing research programs like the Red Tide Initiative and the Protect Our Reefs specialty license plate program.

“The Marine Science & Technology Digital Hub represents a transformative way for our visitors to engage with Mote’s research and history,” said Dr. Alex Beavers, Mote’s Chief Innovation Officer. “We are thrilled to partner with Helios Technologies, whose commitment to technology and environmental responsibility mirrors our own mission of fostering scientific discovery and conservation.”

Helios is dedicated to supporting sustainable practices and community engagement locally and worldwide. This sponsorship exemplifies Helios’ dedication to leveraging technology for environmental stewardship and educational impact.

“Partnering with Mote to sponsor the Digital Hub as a “Nautilus Society” level sponsor reflects our commitment to investing in our local community and supporting impactful environmental initiatives,” said Sean Bagan, President & Chief Executive Officer of Helios. “With hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world each year, Mote SEA provides an incredible platform, and we are excited to see how these initiatives evolve to advance environmental research, expand data-driven insights, strengthen our ability to attract talent, and inspire the next generation of marine scientists.”

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisitions. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.