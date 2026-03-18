HomeServe Strengthens Commitment to Skilled Trades With Major Partnership With Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) and IEC Foundation

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeServe, a leading provider of residential infrastructure home repair solutions, today announced a significant strategic partnership with the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) and its Foundation (IECF). This collaboration marks a new investment for HomeServe in the future of the electrical trades and underscores the company’s proactive commitment to addressing the critical skilled trades labor shortage.

"This collaboration, alongside our broader skilled trades initiatives, demonstrates HomeServe’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the foundation of essential home services and empowering rewarding careers," said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe. Share

HomeServe will become an official IEC Circuit Level Sponsor through which we will support IEC’s mission to provide networking and professional development opportunities for electrical contractors and their teams; advocate for the electrical construction industry; and offer resources and support for workforce development, safety standards and industry best practices.

Additionally, HomeServe will also sponsor IEC Foundation’s National EmpowerHer Scholarship Program, a key initiative introduced in 2025 to support women pursuing careers in the electrical industry by promoting inclusion and professional growth. The program offers financial aid, mentorship and professional growth opportunities to aspiring electrical professionals across all 54 IEC chapters nationwide. The EmpowerHer program is crucial for boosting apprentice retention, reducing financial barriers and inspiring more women to see a successful and rewarding future in the electrical trades.

“The demand for skilled electricians is growing rapidly, and HomeServe is deeply committed to being a part of the solution by investing in the workforce of tomorrow,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe North America. “Our new partnership with the Independent Electrical Contractors and their Foundation is a vital step in ensuring that aspiring electrical professionals have the resources and support they need to succeed. This collaboration, alongside our broader skilled trades initiatives, demonstrates HomeServe’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the foundation of essential home services and empowering rewarding careers.”

This new alliance builds upon HomeServe’s comprehensive Skilled Trades Initiative, a multi-faceted effort aimed at inspiring and supporting the next generation of tradespeople. In 2025, HomeServe launched its Apprentice and Training Grant Program, awarding $50,000 to 20 contractor companies to directly invest in apprentice training and employee upskilling. HomeServe also maintains strategic partnerships with other industry-leading organizations, including the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association (PHCC) and the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), providing crucial support for scholarships, mentorship and professional development initiatives across the HVAC and plumbing industries.

The skilled trades continue to face a significant labor shortage, with hundreds of thousands of positions going unfilled annually due to factors such as an aging workforce and reduced vocational program enrollment. HomeServe’s strategic investments in training, education and workforce development are designed to counteract these trends, ensuring a steady supply of skilled professionals to keep homes and economies running smoothly.

Through these strategic investments and partnerships, HomeServe aims to inspire new talent, support existing professionals and ensure the long-term vitality of the skilled trades, directly impacting the quality and availability of essential home services for homeowners nationwide.

About HomeServe USA

To learn more about HomeServe, a leading residential infrastructure home repair solutions company serving more than 4.6 million customers and 1,350 municipal and utility partnership across North America, visit www.HomeServe.com or visit us on social media via Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.