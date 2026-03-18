Totem Opens Public Investment Round on Wefunder Following Top 1% Ranking by KingsCrowd

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Totem (www.totemlabs.com), the viral startup creating decentralized technology for real-world connection, today announced that its community equity crowdfunding round is now fully open to the public on Wefunder. In doing so, the company is opening access to millions of investors on the platform.

The announcement follows a major milestone for the company: Totem recently received a perfect 5/5 rating from KingsCrowd, placing it in the top 1% of startups ever analyzed on the platform. Even more notably, the company earned a 5/5 risk-adjusted rating, signaling exceptional strength even after accounting for the inherent risks of early-stage investing.

With more than $1.4 million already committed from 80+ investors, Totem is targeting $2 million to accelerate growth across product development, global distribution, and recurring revenue initiatives. The round is open to both U.S. and international investors, with a minimum investment of $250.

As global screen time continues to rise—approaching 7 hours per day on average—Totem is building an alternative: technology designed not to distract you from the real world, but to immerse you within it. Its flagship product, the Totem Compass, enables users to locate friends and loved ones in real time without relying on cell service, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, making it uniquely suited for crowded events, offgrid adventures, and important moments when you’d rather not be distracted from the beauty in front of your eyes.

Since its inception in 2024, Totem’s breakthrough tech has demonstrated rapid traction and global demand. The company has generated over $3.5m in revenue, garnered over 50,000 users in 75+ countries, generated hundreds of millions of organic social media views, and cultivated a highly engaged community known as the Totem Tribe. Its momentum has been driven largely by organic network effects from real-world usage, with as high as 5% adoption at major live events worldwide.

“This perfect rating from KingsCrowd is incredible validation of what we have accomplished over the last two years,” said Carter Fowler, Founder and CEO of Totem. “From day one, we’ve believed in building in public with this community, so opening ownership to the people who helped bring Totem to life feels like a natural next step. This round gives anyone the opportunity to not just use the technology, but help shape what it becomes.”

Totem plans to deploy capital from the Wefunder round across several key initiatives:

Recurring Revenue Expansion: Launching rental programs and software solutions for festivals and large-scale event operators

Launching rental programs and software solutions for festivals and large-scale event operators Global Supply Chain Optimization: Improving fulfillment speed, reducing shipping costs, and scaling international distribution

Improving fulfillment speed, reducing shipping costs, and scaling international distribution Product & Ecosystem Development: Advancing new hardware and software features to expand the Totem ecosystem

Advancing new hardware and software features to expand the Totem ecosystem Team Growth: Hiring across engineering, operations, customer experience, and marketing to support accelerating demand

The KingsCrowd rating places Totem among a small fraction of startups recognized for both strong growth potential and balanced risk—an increasingly important signal for retail investors navigating the private markets.

To invest in Totem’s community funding round, please visit https://wefunder.com/totemlabs.

About Totem:

Totem, Inc. is a Tennessee-based startup that exists to bring people together. Founded in early 2024, Totem has rapidly grown from an idea into a bonafide global movement. Guided by a mission to help people keep their loved ones close, Totem is built on four core values—Love, Unity, Simplicity, and Beauty—as it seeks to usher in a new era of human connection around the world.