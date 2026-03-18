Houston Astros Enter Multi-Year Renewal and Expansion of Partnership with Evolv Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced that it has renewed and expanded its subscription agreement with the Houston Astros, a Major League Baseball team. Under the new agreement, which builds on an original partnership initiated in 2023, the Astros are upgrading their Express fleet to the latest Evolv Express® Gen2 hardware. Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology and AI to detect concealed threats and identify the person and location of the potential threat, while allowing people to move through checkpoints at their natural walking pace. The system is designed to screen visitors effectively while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at entry points. These systems are deployed venue-wide at Daikin Park, the team’s 41,000-seat stadium in downtown Houston, TX, and provide entry screening for all guests and ballpark staff.

The renewal agreement also deploys Evolv eXpedite™ systems at Daikin Park, a first for a professional baseball stadium. eXpedite is Evolv’s AI-powered weapons detection solution for bags and is intended as a complement to Express in situations where venue entrants are carrying multiple items. At Daikin Park, the eXpedite units will perform screening for venue staff, who often arrive with high-clutter bags.

“Evolv has been a trusted supplier to the Astros since 2023, and we look forward to continuing our productive relationship into the future,” said Marcel Braithwaite, the team’s Senior Vice President, Business Operations. “Over the years, Express has helped us create a great guest arrival experience at hundreds of ballgames, concerts, and other events at Daikin Park. The upgrade to Gen2 hardware and the addition of eXpedite help us continue to deliver on our experience goals and standards for guests and staff alike.”

“We’re pleased to grow and renew our relationship with the Astros and Daikin Park,” stated John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports & Entertainment. “Together with the world-class staff at the team and ballpark, we’ve had a positive impact on more than nine million venue guests to date, and we’re excited to help welcome many million more in the coming years.”

With the Astros renewal, Evolv’s customer count in professional baseball stands at twelve. The new subscription agreement also cements the company’s position within the Houston sports market, where all four major league teams are customers. In addition, elsewhere in Texas, Evolv has professional and collegiate sports customers spanning from Dallas to El Paso. Worldwide, the company counts some 100 organizations on its sports and entertainment customer roster.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security by helping organizations detect potential threats, mitigate risk, and enhance safety using AI-powered security solutions with robust insights. Our technology has helped to create efficient and positive security screening experiences for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces. Evolv’s mission is to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 4 billion people since 2019. Evolv Express® has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) and Evolv eXpedite™ has been awarded the Safety Act Developmental Testing and Evaluation Designation. Evolv and its products have been awarded numerous awards which can be viewed on our Certifications and Awards web page. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, Evolv eXpedite™, and Evolv Eva™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit evolv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Evolv Technology intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release, other than that are historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, as well as statements regarding the Company’s strategy, financial and operational performance and growth, and efforts to create value for stakeholders. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and actions to be materially different from any future results or actions expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2026, as well as any such factors that may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, it may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.