Construct CRM and Payra Partner to Unify Contractor and Distributor Payments and Accelerate Cashflow

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payra, the leading AI enabled ERP-native payment platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Construct CRM, the leading AI-powered eCommerce and order platform revolutionizing building products distribution. This collaboration integrates Payra’s unified payment solutions directly into Construct CRM’s white-label contractor CRM platform, enabling seamless payments within contractors’ FSM/CRM systems powered by Construct CRM and accelerating cashflow for distributors and contractors alike.

The partnership addresses key pain points in the building products industry by unifying payments at the counter—including net terms, COD, and now embedded payments within contractor workflows. By leveraging Construct CRM's white-label technology, distributors can offer contractors a branded platform that streamlines payment collection, while Payra's integrated e-ACH capabilities provide next-day funding for Contractors and Distributors. This eliminates reliance on paper checks, reduces processing delays, and minimizes cashflow interruptions, allowing contractors to access funds faster and distributors to optimize operations.

"Distributors and contractors deserve payment solutions that fit their workflows without added complexity," said Santo J. Leo, CEO of Construct CRM. "This partnership with Payra empowers distributors to unify payments across counters and contractor platforms, embedding payments directly within their daily tools, delivering next-day funding and eliminating cashflow bottlenecks—driving efficiency and growth for the entire building products ecosystem."

Key benefits of the Construct CRM and Payra integration include:

Unified Payment Channels : Seamless handling of net terms, COD, and e-ACH payments at the counter or directly within contractor FSM/CRM systems powered by Construct CRM.

: Seamless handling of net terms, COD, and e-ACH payments at the counter or directly within contractor FSM/CRM systems powered by Construct CRM. Next-Day Funding : e-ACH processing ensures contractors receive funds the next business day from their customers, reducing delays from traditional check handling.

: e-ACH processing ensures contractors receive funds the next business day from their customers, reducing delays from traditional check handling. Streamlined Collections : Automation of the entire AR process, from invoice to cash application, driving better cash flow for distributor powered by Payra.

: Automation of the entire AR process, from invoice to cash application, driving better cash flow for distributor powered by Payra. Contractor Invoice Payments : Distributors can now have their invoices paid directly by contractors within the Construct CRM platform, eliminating friction in the payment process and giving contractors a seamless way to settle balances without leaving their existing workflow.

: Distributors can now have their invoices paid directly by contractors within the Construct CRM platform, eliminating friction in the payment process and giving contractors a seamless way to settle balances without leaving their existing workflow. White-Label Flexibility: Distributors can brand the CRM platform for their contractors, embedding payment tools that drive adoption and loyalty without additional costs.

"By integrating Payra's ERP-native payments with Construct CRM's white-label platform, we're enabling distributors and contractors to streamline collections, access next-day funding, and modernize AR without disrupting their existing systems—ultimately accelerating cashflow for America's heartland businesses," said Riley Lovingood, CEO and Co-Founder of Payra.

This initiative builds on Construct CRM's momentum in providing outcome-based solutions that supercharge ERPs and bring offline sales online. Payra complements this by automating AR processes inside existing systems.

For more information about the partnership or to schedule a demo, visit www.constructcrm.com or www.payra.com.

About Construct CRM

Construct CRM is the global leader in AI-powered e-commerce solutions for building products and materials distributors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, the company provides a premium, end-to-end customer lifecycle software suite that supercharges existing ERPs with AI-driven tools, including free white-label CRMs for contractors, automated offline order processing, and seamless integration of catalogs into sales workflows—all at an outcome-based price with no license or transaction fees. Construct CRM partners with leading distributors, manufacturers, and technology providers to bring offline sales online, serving trades such as exterior building products, HVACR, plumbing, electrical, flooring, and landscaping internationally. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.constructcrm.com.

About Payra

Payra is an ERP-Native Payment Platform built for suppliers and distributors. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Payra powers the businesses that run America — automating the entire invoice-to-cash process directly within existing ERPs, helping clients shorten days sales outstanding (DSO), accelerate cash flow, and eliminate the manual work that slows operations down. For more information, visit www.payra.com.