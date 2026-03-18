EverPass Media Expands Regional Sports Network Coverage with Addition of YES Network and Chicago Sports Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverPass Media (“EverPass”), the premier media and technology platform delivering premium live sports content to commercial businesses, today announced new distribution agreements with the YES Network (“YES”) and the Chicago Sports Network (“CHSN”), significantly expanding its Regional Sports Network (“RSN”) footprint and strengthening its commercial streaming infrastructure.

Starting today, and ahead of the 2026 MLB season, EverPass customers will be able to stream live games from teams in their respective local markets – including the New York Yankees (MLB) and Brooklyn Nets (NBA) in New York State, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania and the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), Chicago White Sox (MLB) and Chicago Bulls (NBA) in the greater Chicago region and across CHSN’s five-state footprint.

These agreements mark a strategic expansion of EverPass’ RSN library, adding daily, local programming that drives consistent traffic and fan loyalty for commercial venues. EverPass now combines regional sports coverage with its national sports portfolio, delivering both tentpole events and year-round programming through a single platform designed specifically for commercial use.

“YES Network and Chicago Sports Network are two of the leading regional sports brands and represent the kind of high-quality local programming business owners depend on,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “At a time when commercial sports distribution is fragmented, EverPass continues to strengthen its infrastructure to ensure businesses can reliably deliver the live sports experiences their customers expect – all through a unified, fully authorized platform.”

“YES Network, the nation’s leading RSN for more than two decades, continues to be at the forefront of the sports media space as it creates more ways for fans to engage with their favorite teams and players,” said Jason Feneque, Senior Director, Distribution & Special Projects. “With the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets at the heart of our programming, YES regularly generates viewership that surpasses that of national sports networks in the New York market, demonstrating the power of premium live local sports and strength of the YES platforms for distributors, advertisers and viewers alike in the nation’s largest media market.”

"Chicago Sports Network was built as a next-generation regional sports platform designed to expand how fans access and watch their teams," said Amit Thakrar, Chief Operating Officer of Chicago Sports Network. "Partnering with EverPass expands the reach of the Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox into bars, restaurants and commercial venues, so even more fans can enjoy the teams they love wherever they gather to watch."

Launched in April 2023, EverPass partners with premium rightsholders and leading distributors to create new revenue channels and unlock access to sports and entertainment programming for commercial businesses. With scalable technology and a team of experts in sports, media and tech, EverPass delivers smarter solutions for the commercial market, streamlining access to top-tier content and supporting growth for bars, restaurants, hotels, gyms and other businesses. EverPass’ library of premium content includes NFL Sunday Ticket; Peacock Sports Pass (Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball); Prime Video (Thursday Night Football, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, NASCAR); ESPN+ (College football and basketball, NHL, PGA TOUR and more), Apple TV (MLS, F1, “Friday Night Baseball”), Paramount+ (UEFA Champions League) and more.

To learn more about how EverPass can bring premium live sports to your business, visit https://everpass.com/.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is a premier media and technology platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

About YES Network

The YES Network, America’s pre-eminent regional sports network, owns the exclusive regional media rights to the 27-time World Champion New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Nets. In addition to live Yankees and Nets games and related pregame and postgame coverage, YES televises numerous Yankees- and Nets-themed original programs such as its Homegrown series, The Stadium, Yankees Magazine and Nets Magazine. The network also airs Yankees minor league games, original biography, interview and magazine programs, college sports and AC Milan soccer. YES has earned 161 Emmy Awards since its 2002 launch.

The Gotham Sports App, the exclusive TV Everywhere and DTC streaming home of the YES Network and MSG Networks, provides New York sports fans with access to their favorite programming and teams all in one location. Fans can receive more than 500 live games featuring the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres, and the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets. The Gotham Sports App is a product of Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment (“GAME”), the digital joint venture between the YES Network and MSG Networks.

About Chicago Sports Network:

Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) is the exclusive television home of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox, delivering more than 300 live games and round-the-clock programming tailored for the city’s most passionate fans. With first-class production, dynamic storytelling and comprehensive coverage, CHSN brings the heart of Chicago sports to life wherever fans choose to watch.

CHSN is also available directly to fans through its direct-to-consumer streaming platform, allowing viewers to watch live games and original programming on the CHSN app and at CHSN.com. The service provides fans across the network’s five-state footprint with flexible access to their favorite Chicago teams across connected TVs, mobile devices and web browsers.