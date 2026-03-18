Tech24 Partners with Pacific Standard Service

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech24, a national leader in commercial foodservice equipment repair and maintenance, has partnered with Pacific Standard Service (“PSS”), an award‑winning CFESA Member specializing in commercial cooking equipment.

"Joining Tech24 gives our team access to additional resources, support, and scale — while allowing us to continue delivering the same responsive service our customers count on every day." — Greg Jones, Founder, Pacific Standard Service Share

Based in Albany, California, PSS provides maintenance, repair, and installation services for commercial customers across California, Kentucky, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia through a highly skilled team of technicians. Founded in the early 2000s, PSS specializes in commercial hot‑side equipment, combining deep technical expertise with meticulous workmanship and long‑standing customer relationships built on trust and reliability.

The company serves a diverse customer base including national restaurant, convenience, grocery, education, healthcare, and theater chains, and maintains strong, long-term relationships with leading brands across the United States.

“I am excited for the future of a PSS and Tech24 partnership,” said Greg Jones, Founder of PSS. “Joining Tech24 gives our team access to additional resources, support, and scale—while allowing us to continue delivering the same responsive service our customers count on every day.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Pacific Standard Service to the Tech24 family,” said Cary Reed, CEO of Tech24. “PSS brings deep hot‑side expertise, a strong technician base, and national account relationships that will strengthen our presence in multiple markets. We look forward to working with Greg, Angie, and Frank, along with the entire PSS team, to better serve customers across these key regions.”

General Manager Angie Hager‑Grant and Operations Manager Frank Soto will continue to lead day‑to‑day operations under the Tech24 umbrella.

About Tech24

Tech24 is the industry leader in commercial foodservice equipment repair and maintenance, providing quick and comprehensive repair and preventive maintenance solutions for commercial refrigeration, cooking, beverage, and HVAC equipment. Tech24 services major markets across the United States with highly qualified service technicians equipped with the tools, technology and training they need to get the job done right. Tech24 is a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners and HCI Equity Partners.

To learn more about Tech24, visit www.mytech24.com.