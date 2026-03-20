Efficient Markets and Ranchman Properties Team | with Keller Williams Realty Launch National Surface Land Partnership

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Efficient Markets and Ranchman Properties, led by Keller Williams Land Directors Ben Clark and Jason Trosper, are excited to announce they have formed a strategic partnership that combines Efficient Markets’ national real asset auction platform with Ranchman’s specialized farm, ranch, and rural land brokerage under the Keller Williams Land brand.

“By aligning Efficient Markets’ technology-driven marketplace with Ranchman Properties’ Keller Williams Land leadership, we’re creating a powerful, unified channel for land transactions nationwide,” said Gus Rivero, Chief Ventures Officer of Efficient Markets. “Sellers benefit from efficient, competitive sale processes, while buyers benefit from curated access to high-quality land opportunities across multiple states.”

“Ranchman Properties is built on specialization, relationships, and results,” said Ben Clark. “Partnering with Efficient Markets allows us to expand our reach and deliver a best-in-class, technology-enabled sales experience for our clients,” added Jason Trosper.

Through this partnership, landowners will have the ability to work with Ranchman Properties’ Keller Williams Land team to develop a valuation and sales strategy, while Efficient Markets offers the auction and transaction infrastructure to support the process from listing through close. Buyers can register online, review upcoming sales, and bid from anywhere in the country.

About Efficient Markets

Efficient Markets is the leading, tech-enabled marketplace that provides a streamlined transaction process for real asset acquisitions and divestitures across a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, government lease and sale listings, real estate, alternative energy, and other commodities. With more than 25 years of execution experience and over 56,000 registered users, we are recognized as market experts because of our deep industry knowledge, extensive relationships and unparalleled insight into the A&D market. Our platform empowers profitable growth by leveraging innovative technology and proprietary data insights with a dedicated team of experts, connecting buyers and sellers in a structured, competitive experience that targets speed, transparency, and successful outcomes. Efficient Markets consistently maximizes value and delivers strong results for transactions.

About Ranchman Properties

Ranchman Properties represents farm, ranch, and legacy land across Texas and Oklahoma for landowners who recognize their property as more than real estate—it is a long-term asset shaped by history, livelihood, and responsibility. They also service all the U.S. through their role as Directors of KW Land, Keller Williams Realty’s land division.

The firm advises on meaningful land decisions with clarity, discretion, and a long-term perspective, ensuring each property is represented accurately, ethically, and with respect for what it carries forward.

Founded in 2015, Ranchman Properties has grown into one of the region’s leading farm and ranch firms, with experienced land agents across Texas and Oklahoma and more than three quarters of a billion dollars in completed transactions. Built for durability and disciplined in its approach, the firm remains committed to serving landowners and their legacies for generations to come.