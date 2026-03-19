Hilton Announces Exclusive Agreement with YOTEL to Expand Global Footprint in Lifestyle Segment

MCLEAN, Va. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced an exclusive agreement with YOTEL that will provide guests yet another way to stay within the hospitality leader’s growing global portfolio. With highly efficient hotels in urban markets, YOTEL has pioneered ways to meet changing guest needs through stays that feature smart room design, and clever tech-enabled features.

“This agreement further strengthens our network effect by connecting a beloved independent brand like YOTEL into the powerful Hilton Honors network and commercial distribution system, while preserving what makes the brand unique.” Share

The franchise agreement with YOTEL expands Hilton’s network, filling a distinct customer need in the growing lifestyle segment in a manner consistent with its proven asset-light model. YOTEL will continue to independently manage and license its brand at 23 hotels across 10 countries, with a goal of more than tripling its portfolio in the coming years.

YOTEL will be the first brand in the newly established Select by Hilton. Select by Hilton is designed to grow into a brand that creates new ways to stay for guests, with the trust, confidence, and perks they expect from Hilton. High-quality, established hotel brands that join Select by Hilton will retain their own identity and brand management while they connect to the award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program and enjoy the benefits of Hilton's superior distribution and technology platforms.

Launched in London in 2007, YOTEL has extended its innovative brand to hotels in key markets like New York, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Glasgow and Singapore with smart, efficient room designs that feature the YOTEL SmartBed™, which can transform from a flatbed to a sofa with the touch of a button, and tech-forward features like automated luggage storage.

“The addition of YOTEL to Hilton's network is the latest example of our commitment to capital efficient growth through a relationship that is both complementary to our existing brand portfolio and offers guests thoughtfully designed, sleek new ways to stay with Hilton in key urban locations around the world,” said Christian Charnaux, executive vice president and chief development officer, Hilton. “This agreement further strengthens our network effect by connecting a beloved independent brand like YOTEL into the powerful Hilton Honors network and commercial distribution system, while preserving what makes the brand unique.”

The Hilton brand increases visibility and demand for YOTEL without altering the experience that defines YOTEL’s brand, which will continue to operate with the same quality, intelligent design, and service style.

“Hilton brings unmatched global distribution and loyalty scale to our brand and business,” said Phil Andreopoulos, chief executive officer, YOTEL. “YOTEL’s relationship with Hilton allows us to expand our reach while staying true to who we are. What changes for YOTEL is access – not identity – in a capital-light, and scalable way.”

Once integrated into Hilton’s network, Hilton Honors members staying at participating YOTEL properties will enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s world-class brands. The nearly 250 million Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits and contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app.

The first hotels are expected to be available for booking through Hilton channels later in 2026.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 27 world-class brands comprising more than 9,100 properties and over 1.3 million rooms, in 143 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 4 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. Named as the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Hilton aims to create the best culture for its 500,000 team members around the world. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 250 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About YOTEL

YOTEL is a global hotel group with 23 properties in sought-after locations. YOTEL exists so guests sleep better, move faster and enjoy the destination more. From buzzing cities to bustling airports, YOTEL promises the luxury of time, the access of brilliant locations and the fun of discovery. Every stay.

Headquartered in London, the group’s portfolio consists of three brands: YOTEL (city centre hotels), YOTELPAD (extended stay option) and YOTELAIR (airport hotels). YOTEL is in cities across the world, including Amsterdam, Boston, Edinburgh, Geneva, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Miami, New York, Porto, San Francisco, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington DC, and at London Gatwick, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul, and Singapore Changi airports. Upcoming openings include Kuala Lumpur (2026), Athens (2027), Belfast (2028), Lisbon (2028) and NEOM (2029).

YOTEL’s major shareholders include the Talal Jassim Al-Bahar Group, United Investment Portugal, and Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT).

YOTEL was originally created by YO! founder Simon Woodroffe OBE who took inspiration from the experience of first-class travel and translated that ethos, language and design into small but beautifully designed rooms. www.yo.co.uk. www.yotel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, future results, and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "forecasts," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others, risks inherent to the hospitality industry; macroeconomic factors beyond our control, such as inflation, changes in interest rates, challenges due to labor shortages or disputes and supply chain disruptions; the loss of key senior management personnel; competition for hotel guests and management and franchise contracts; risks related to doing business with third-party hotel owners; performance of our information technology systems; growth of reservation channels outside of our system; risks of doing business outside of the U.S.; risks associated with geopolitical conflicts; uncertainty resulting from U.S. and global political trends, tariffs and other policies, including potential barriers to travel, trade and immigration and other geopolitical events; and our indebtedness. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled "Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.