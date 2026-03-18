Learned Hand Announces Partnership With Superior Court of Los Angeles County to Explore Emerging Technology to Support Judicial Officers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Learned Hand, the judicial AI company, today announced an important collaboration with the Superior Court of Los Angeles County to explore artificial intelligence technology to support judges and court staff across the full arc of a case.

"Learned Hand will assist with the preparation, but as always, judges make the final decisions." - Presiding Judge Sergio C. Tapia II Share

Through the partnership, a group of select judicial officers will be given access to AI technology that will provide case information, summarization, research, analysis and drafting assistance to assist them as they prepare for and manage cases before them. All outputs are automatically hyperlinked to the source material within the case file, and the platform will perform multiple verification passes ensuring judicial officers can properly balance efficiency with accuracy. The partnership will explore the efficacy of such tools on efficient case management.

"As the largest trial court in the nation, our judicial officers manage an extraordinary volume of cases, each often accompanied by thousands of pages of increasingly complex filings," said Presiding Judge Sergio C. Tapia II. “With this partnership, we are carefully evaluating emerging technologies to determine how they may support judicial officers in working more efficiently and effectively. Let me be clear – while this tool may enhance the way judicial officers review and engage with case files and information, it will not replace, or in any way compromise, the sanctity, independence, and impartiality of judicial decision-making.”

Learned Hand's AI workbench has specialized tools that support judicial officers and court staff from filing through drafting. This technology allows judicial officers to upload case materials and receive structured preparation tailored to the motion type, including record organization, research, analysis, drafting and citation verification.

"Judges and court staff do meticulous work under significant time pressure. Learned Hand will assist with the preparation, but as always, judges make the final decisions," said Shlomo Klapper, CEO and Founder of Learned Hand. "We're honored that the Superior Court of Los Angeles County put us through a rigorous evaluation and that we earned their confidence."

“Court leadership is unequivocal: generative AI will not make judicial decisions or replace judicial discretion,” said David Slayton, Executive Officer, Clerk of Court. “Any exploration of AI is limited to administrative or research support for judicial officers, and only with appropriate safeguards. Furthermore, judicial officers remain bound by Standard 10.80, and the court has adopted AI policies for judges and staff consistent with California Rule of Court 10.430.”

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County is the largest trial court in the nation, with nearly 600 judicial officers serving over 10 million residents across 36 courthouses. Approximately 1.2 million cases are filed each year. The Court has undertaken several initiatives in recent years to modernize operations and improve efficiency, including the 2024 partnership with Stanford Law School to improve access to justice.

Learned Hand is the only AI company built exclusively for the judiciary. They have dedicated workflows for major motion types that enable end-to-end preparation. The company's technology is also used by the Michigan Supreme Court and trial courts in 10 states.

More information on the Court's programs and services can be found at www.lacourt.ca.gov

More information on Learned Hand can be found at www.learned-hand.ai.