AMX Mechanical LLC Expands Commercial and Residential HVAC Platform Through Partnership with ABM Air Conditioning & Heating LLC

PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMX Mechanical LLC and AMX Cooling & Heating LLC (collectively, "AMX") is a second-generation family-led commercial and residential HVAC services platform dedicated to building a regional leader across the Northeast through partnerships with exceptional founders, families, and management teams. Today, AMX announced a strategic partnership with ABM Air Conditioning & Heating LLC ("ABM" or the "Company"), a commercial HVAC contractor headquartered in Hawthorne, NY. AMX is backed by WayPoint Capital Partners (“WayPoint”), a Stamford, CT-based private equity firm with a long track record of partnering with founder- and family-led businesses on their journey to regional or national leadership in their respective end markets.

“ABM has long been one of the most respected names in our market, and a company whose values and commitment to quality have always mirrored our own. ABM represents exactly the kind of partner we envisioned when we launched AMX - a deeply experienced, customer-first team with a proven track record. We are excited to welcome Ron, Rocco, and the entire ABM team to the AMX family and look forward to building something exceptional together across the Northeast market,” said Michael DiGuglielmo, Chief Executive Officer of AMX.

Founded in 1969, ABM designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and services high-quality, complex, and energy-efficient mechanical systems for commercial HVAC customers throughout New York and Connecticut. ABM has earned a reputation as a contractor of choice across a diverse and loyal customer base spanning the healthcare, education, financial services, and industrial sectors due to the Company's unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and technical excellence. Central to ABM's growth is its rapidly expanding services division, which delivers ongoing preventative maintenance and long-term support - ensuring customers receive the highest standard of care well beyond the completion of any single project. This recurring services capability positions ABM as a full-lifecycle mechanical partner to its clients and a highly complementary addition to the AMX platform.

“After more than 55 years of building ABM, finding the right partner to carry our legacy forward was not a decision we took lightly. AMX and WayPoint share our values and our commitment to our customers and our people, and we are confident this partnership will allow us to grow in ways we could not have achieved on our own,” said Ron Macellaro, President and Co-Founder of ABM. “This partnership is about more than growth - it is about ensuring that everything built over the past five decades continues to thrive. We are proud to join the AMX platform and excited about what we will accomplish together,” said Rocco Genovese, Vice President and Co-Owner of ABM.

“WayPoint is proud to support both AMX and ABM as we continue to invest in family and founder owned businesses to help them accelerate their growth. This partnership will enable the collective platform to better serve its long-standing customers throughout the region,” said Carina Smith, Principal at WayPoint.

Together, AMX and ABM bring over 100 years of combined operating history and deep-rooted customer relationships across New York and Connecticut. AMX's platform strategy is centered on preserving the entrepreneurial cultures and operational strengths that have made each company a trusted regional leader, while providing the strategic resources, capital, and infrastructure needed to accelerate growth and expand service capabilities.

About AMX Mechanical:

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Pleasantville, NY, AMX Mechanical is a provider of commercial and residential HVAC solutions serving customers across New York and Connecticut. Operated by a second-generation management team with over 55 years of industry leadership, AMX delivers highly tailored mechanical solutions and servicing backed by sophisticated design and engineering expertise. Guided by a customer-first philosophy, AMX is building a regional HVAC platform through partnerships with exceptional founder-led businesses and experienced management teams.

For more information about AMX, please visit: www.amxcooling.com.

About WayPoint Capital Partners:

WayPoint Capital Partners, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stamford, CT, is a growth-oriented private equity firm that makes control investments in exceptional founder and family-led industrial and healthcare services companies. WayPoint delivers strategic guidance, operational and capital markets support, and long-term, patient capital to enable businesses to scale and thrive.

For more information about WayPoint, please visit: www.waypointcapitalpartners.com.