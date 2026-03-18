Kraft Heinz Inks Breakthrough Deal With National Football League as First-Ever Condiment Partner

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) and the National Football League today announced a five-year global strategic partnership, uniting one of the world’s most beloved food portfolios with the most-watched sports league in the United States.

As the NFL’s first-ever global condiment partner, Kraft Heinz will bring its iconic portfolio of household brands to millions of fans across the globe. The partnership will unlock premium stadium and gameday visibility, integrated co-branded marketing and limited-edition packaging and immersive retail activations designed to connect with millions of sports fans around the world.

The partnership brings a range of Kraft Heinz favorites — including icons like HEINZ, KRAFT, VELVEETA, PHILADELPHIA, KRAFT MAC & CHEESE, PRIMAL KITCHEN, CLASSICO, A1 and many more — directly into the heart of football’s most culturally relevant moments. From the Super Bowl to NFL Kickoff to Thanksgiving, the partnership will drive incremental retail opportunities and expand “Away From Home” food service presence during high impact consumption occasions.

The partnership also accelerates the NFL’s continued international expansion, with Kraft Heinz gaining access to select overseas games. Together, the NFL and Kraft Heinz will deliver exclusive fan experiences and unforgettable gameday celebrations centered around the foods fans already love.

“We couldn’t be more excited to kick off this breakthrough partnership with the NFL, as our portfolio of iconic brands are a regular part of the gameday experience that brings people together,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, North America at Kraft Heinz. “The new partnership will help us scale, connect and amplify our seat at the table with our fans and customers. From stronger in-store presence and product innovation to deep and meaningful engagement with our consumers and their favorite teams, we look forward to working with the NFL to create unforgettable and delicious gameday moments for fans all around the world.”

The partnership reflects Kraft Heinz’s broader ambition to meet consumers wherever culture is happening — at the intersection of food, sports and entertainment. With the NFL ranked as the number one sports property in the U.S. with over 200 million fans and the most popular sports league among Gen Z, the partnership gives Kraft Heinz direct access to the cultural eating moments that matter to them most.

“Kraft Heinz is an iconic brand with products that are fixtures at kitchen tables, tailgates and beyond,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Tracie Rodburg. “This partnership, including its focus on global growth and flag football, is a win for the league and our fans.”

The partnership will officially begin in April at the upcoming NFL Draft, which is taking place in Pittsburgh, the birthplace of HEINZ. As the first activation in this partnership, HEINZ will be surprising and delighting fans in unexpected ways throughout Draft week.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2025 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.