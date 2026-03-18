Front Expands Channel Ecosystem with Bridgepointe Technologies, Intelisys, Sandler Partners, and Telarus to Bring Complex Customer Operations to More B2B Teams

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Front, the customer operations platform built for B2B complexity, today announced new partnerships with Intelisys, Sandler Partners, and Telarus. The agreements expand Front’s distribution across the technology services distributor (TSD) ecosystem, connecting the company with thousands of technology advisors who influence mid-market and enterprise customer experience buying decisions.

While much of the CX market has focused on high-volume ticket deflection, Front has spent the past decade building for the operational reality of B2B: multi-team, multi-system, multi-step work where context matters and handoffs carry real consequences. The company brings collaboration, automation, and AI together in one platform designed to keep every team, tool, and customer conversation aligned. Technology advisors increasingly lead conversations around UCaaS, CCaaS, cloud infrastructure, and AI automation. Front complements those investments by serving as the orchestration layer that brings coordination and shared visibility into customer-facing workflows, particularly when the work becomes complex.

“Front represents the next evolution of customer engagement where collaboration, automation, and AI come together to drive measurable business outcomes,” said Sam Nelson, VP of CX and AI, Telarus. “At Telarus, we’re focused on helping advisors bring platforms to market that simplify the agent experience while elevating the customer journey. Front’s momentum in the CX space reflects the growing demand for modern, AI-enabled engagement solutions, and we’re excited to support their continued expansion.”

Through these partnerships, advisors can introduce Front as a differentiated CX revenue stream and attach it to broader UCaaS, CCaaS, and AI automation initiatives.

“For over a decade, Front has focused on solving the coordination and context challenges that define complex B2B customer operations,” said Mike Kane, SVP of Global Channel Sales & Partnerships, Front. “These partnerships allow us to bring that advantage to thousands of advisors whose clients are navigating high-stakes transformation initiatives. We’re committed to equipping the advisor community with a platform built for that reality.”

Front’s inclusion in these leading TSD portfolios gives advisors access to a platform purpose-built for complex B2B customer environments, including:

Collaborative shared inboxes and an omnichannel workspace for cross-functional teams

Ticketing and workflow automation built for complex, multi-stakeholder customer work

Autopilot and Copilot to automate routine tasks while keeping humans in control

Smart QA and Smart CSAT to measure quality and satisfaction across conversations and channels

130+ integrations that pull CRM and system context directly into customer conversations

“We’re pleased to welcome Front as a new solution provider in our AI ecosystem,” said Ben Edwards, Director of CX and AI, Sandler Partners. “Their focus on service channel automation with conversational AI, virtual agents across chat, voice, and email aligns with how organizations are modernizing customer engagement. Their solutions and generative AI tools bring innovation that improves efficiency while preserving the human experience.”

This announcement comes closely on the heels of Front’s strategic hire of Mike Kane as SVP of Global Channel Sales & Partnerships to accelerate channel growth. The company will continue investing in partner training, joint marketing programs, and ecosystem expansion throughout 2026.

About Front

Front is the customer operations platform built for B2B complexity, keeping every team, tool, and customer conversation in sync so companies can scale without losing connection. Others handle simple interactions. Front handles the coordination and context behind complex B2B customer relationships. Over 9,000 companies, including Uber Freight, Navan, and Stripe, rely on Front because it’s the only platform that can run the operational layer that makes customer-facing work actually succeed.