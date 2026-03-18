Converge Selects KYND to Scale Underwriting Platform Across the U.S. Market

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading cyber risk analytics provider KYND has been appointed by technology-driven cyber insurer Converge to support the rapid expansion of its digital underwriting platform and to drive growth.

Combining expert underwriting with cyber security expertise, U.S.-based insurer Converge uses advanced tools to help businesses protect themselves against digital risks. Now set to expand its cyber insurance platform, the firm was seeking a partner capable of supporting large submission volumes and deep monitoring at scale.

KYND provides external cyber risk intelligence purpose-built for SMB insurance, enabling insurers to identify digital vulnerabilities within an organization’s internet-facing systems at scale. This helps insurers make faster, more consistent underwriting decisions and continuously monitor risk throughout the life of a policy.

The agreement follows extensive technical evaluation and close collaboration between the two teams, resulting in a strategic partnership that aligns with Converge’s long-term digital transformation roadmap.

“This partnership represents a major milestone in the adoption of next-generation cyber risk intelligence within digital underwriting,” said Ben Duffy, Vice President and Head of North America Sales, KYND. “Converge is an ambitious, high-growth MGA shaping the future of cyber insurance. Being chosen as their strategic data partner reinforces KYND’s position as an ideal collaborator for modern, automated underwriting environments.”

As part of the agreement, Converge will deploy KYND’s Signals reports, which use a clear traffic-light system to highlight critical cyber vulnerabilities and prioritized mitigation actions. The reports enhance underwriter decision-making while equipping brokers with tangible, value-added insights to share with clients.

Converge’s underwriters will also leverage KYND’s fast vulnerability scans, purpose-built for high-volume SMB and micro-SMB portfolios. These enable near real-time risk assessment at point of quote, with deeper follow-up analysis and continuous monitoring for higher-risk cases and exceptions.

KYND’s portfolio monitoring capabilities will provide Converge with ongoing visibility into the cyber health of its portfolio. In addition, KYND’s Zero-Day Event Response service will support both Converge and its insureds when critical, actively exploited vulnerabilities emerge, events that often present the greatest potential for real-world loss.

“We are aiming to become the first profitable cyber insurtech in our space, and KYND gives our underwriters real-time risk intelligence at the submission volumes our growth requires,” said Andrew Shaughnassy, Director of Cyber Solutions, Converge.

“Ultimately, sustainable growth in cyber insurance comes down to underwriting discipline and this risk intelligence integrates directly into our workflow, giving our team faster, more consistent decisions at scale.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.kynd.io/ and www.convergeins.com.