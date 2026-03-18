Qnity Collaborates with NVIDIA to Accelerate Innovation for Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Materials

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qnity Electronics, Inc. (“Qnity”) (NYSE: Q), a premier technology solutions leader across the semiconductor value chain, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate AI-driven innovation using open NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano, ALCHEMI BMD NIM, LAMMPS Kokkos, and CUDA-X accelerated Abaqus for modeling and simulation technologies. The collaboration is focused on advancing materials research and development to support next-generation AI, high-performance computing, and advanced packaging technologies. Maintaining signal integrity at higher speeds and densities is critical to system performance and reliability.

“As AI workloads continue to grow in scale and complexity, the demand for advanced materials that deliver higher performance, quality, and reliability is increasing across the industry,” said Jon Kemp, Chief Executive Officer, Qnity. “The next wave of progress will depend on bold innovation and close collaboration across the ecosystem.”

The initiative reflects Qnity’s continued focus on advancing materials innovation across the semiconductor ecosystem, from chip manufacturing and advanced packaging to high-speed interconnects and system-level integration, while helping customers address the evolving demands of AI-driven workloads.

“Open innovation means staying ahead of the curve, anticipating industry’s needs before they become requirements, and our job in R&D is to see around corners,” said Randy King, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Qnity. “Leveraging accelerated modeling allows us to compress development timelines and bring innovation for cutting-edge applications to market faster, while optimizing performance factors such as signal integrity, reliability, and manufacturability. For decades, our customers have counted on us for quality innovation that scales quickly to meet their needs.”

Learn more about how Qnity is powering the next leap forward at qnityelectronics.com.

About Qnity

Qnity™ is a premier technology provider across the semiconductor value chain, empowering AI, high performance computing, and advanced connectivity. From groundbreaking solutions for semiconductor chip manufacturing, to enabling high-speed transmission within complex electronic systems, our high-performance materials and integration expertise make tomorrow’s technologies possible. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.qnityelectronics.com.

Qnity™, the Qnity Node Logo, and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with TM or ® are trademarks, trade names or registered trademarks of affiliates of Qnity Electronics, Inc.