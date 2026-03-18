eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Drive Time Savings and Workflow Improvements at 78-Provider FQHC

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Johnson Health Center (JHC) is leveraging Sunoh.ai to streamline clinical documentation and reduce administrative burden across its 78-provider organization. The AI-powered medical scribe is helping JHC clinicians save significant time per patient visit, enabling them to spend more time engaging with patients while reducing documentation fatigue. As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving communities across Virginia, Johnson Health Center is focused on expanding access to care while supporting provider wellbeing.

“We found Sunoh.ai to be faster and more accurate than any other solution we have tried, especially when documenting the history of present illness (HPI) and capturing detailed notes during patient visits." Share

“Sunoh.ai has been very well received in our organization; it is saving our providers 5-10 minutes per patient visit, which helps our providers focus more of their attention on the patient and less on their computer,” said Jason Spear, Chief Information Officer, Johnson Health Center. “We found Sunoh.ai to be faster and more accurate than any other solution we have tried, especially when documenting the history of present illness (HPI) and capturing detailed notes during patient visits. By streamlining documentation and reducing burnout among our providers, Sunoh.ai directly aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional care.”

Founded in 1998, JHC has been committed to providing affordable and comprehensive healthcare services to the local communities. With a mission to improve access to healthcare for all, JHC serves as a beacon of quality care. Sunoh.ai also helps the providers revisit conversations and confirm appointment details, allowing them to wrap up on time and improve patient engagement.

“Reducing documentation burden is one of the most impactful ways technology can improve healthcare,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “With Sunoh.ai, providers can focus more on their patients instead of their keyboards. We’re proud to support Johnson Health Center in using AI to improve efficiency, strengthen provider satisfaction, and expand access to care for the communities they serve.”

eClinicalWorks continues to lead healthcare innovation, empowering providers with AI solutions that boost operational efficiency and strengthen patient-provider connections. Trusted by over 90,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai remains dedicated to improving healthcare delivery and outcomes.

About Johnson Health Center

Johnson Health Center is a non-profit, independent FQHC founded in 1998 that serves Lynchburg and the surrounding counties. JHC is dedicated to providing affordable, comprehensive healthcare services with strong community partnerships. The center accepts all insurance plans and offers reduced fees to those who qualify financially, embodying its vision to be a place where staff feel highly valued, patients are deeply cared for, and leaders model the way by living out the core values. For more information, visit www.jhcvirginia.org.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit Sunoh.ai.