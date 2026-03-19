Nuvve Announces Third European BESS Project in Weeks, Crossing 150 MW of Combined Capacity Under OMNIA Global Partnership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE), a global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and grid-interactive energy solutions, today announced it has extended its strategic cooperation with OMNIA Global (Zug, Switzerland) to include a 60 MW / 120 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Braşov, Romania — the third major European project activated under the companies’ cooperation agreement in less than two weeks.

The Romanian project, developed through SPV Braşov 60, brings Nuvve’s total announced European BESS capacity under the OMNIA Global partnership to more than 150 MW — comprising 50 MW in Sweden, 40 MW in Austria, and now 60 MW in Romania — with commercial operations across all three assets targeted to begin in 2026. Including Nuvve’s existing battery and V2G projects, the company’s combined energy storage platform now exceeds 150 MW across multiple geographies.

Three Countries, Three Projects, Under Two Weeks

The pace of execution under the OMNIA Global cooperation agreement is a direct reflection of the pipeline maturity OMNIA Global brought to the partnership. When Nuvve and OMNIA Global announced their broad strategic cooperation earlier this month — establishing a framework for pipeline access, grid aggregation, and right of first refusal across OMNIA Global’s European portfolio — OMNIA Global’s development pipeline already comprised more than 700 MW across 16 projects in Austria, Romania, and Bulgaria, at various stages of development and due diligence. The speed at which individual assets are planned to be activated into the Nuvve commercial platform reflects that readiness.

The three announced projects to date — Sweden, Austria, and Romania — share a common commercial profile: contracted EPC agreements, secured site and grid access rights, and commercial operation dates planned for 2026.

Revenue Per MW: A High-Margin Fee Model Across Markets

Nuvve’s potential revenue across its European BESS platform scales directly with the generation and dispatch performance of each project. Across the announced portfolio, Nuvve’s revenue potential ranges from approximately $250,000 per MW per year in markets with established ancillary service pricing, to as high as $500,000 per MW per year in higher-yield markets such as Romania, where grid balancing service premiums remain elevated relative to Western European benchmarks.

With a potential revenue scaling at a very fast path considering the deployments underway, Nuvve’s GIVe™ platform will soon be leveraged in its full capacity, managing grid aggregation and dispatch optimization across each project’s local ancillary service and wholesale energy markets.

About SPV Braşov 60

The Braşov project is a 60 MW / 120 MWh standalone BESS positioned to serve Romanian balancing and ancillary service markets, with commercial operation targeted for Q4 2026. Key project attributes:

Capacity: 60 MW / 120 MWh standalone BESS

60 MW / 120 MWh standalone BESS Location: Braşov, Romania — a high-demand grid node within the Romanian national transmission network

Braşov, Romania — a high-demand grid node within the Romanian national transmission network Planned Commercial Operation Date: Q4 2026

Q4 2026 Development Status: Binding offer submitted; project advancing toward ready-to-build

Binding offer submitted; project advancing toward ready-to-build Market Context: Romania’s balancing and ancillary service markets offer among the highest per-MW revenue yields in continental Europe, driven by accelerating renewable penetration and grid stabilization requirements

Romania’s balancing and ancillary service markets offer among the highest per-MW revenue yields in continental Europe, driven by accelerating renewable penetration and grid stabilization requirements Revenue Optimization: Managed by Nuvve’s GIVe™ platform across Romanian FCR, aFRR, and balancing market mechanisms

Managed by Nuvve’s GIVe™ platform across Romanian FCR, aFRR, and balancing market mechanisms Nuvve Commercial Rights: Consulting fee, 9% grid aggregation fee on all project revenues, and right of first refusal to acquire the completed asset

Leadership Perspectives

“Three projects, three countries, more than 150 MW — in under two weeks. That is the pace we committed to when we entered into the OMNIA Global cooperation agreement, and that is the pace we are delivering. What matters here is not just the scale — it is the economics. At $250,000 to $500,000 of revenue per MW per year, Nuvve is building a European energy platform that generates high-margin recurring revenue from day one of operation. Romania is an especially compelling market given its yield profile, and we expect it to be one of the strongest contributors to our European fee revenue base.”

— Gregory Poilasne, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Nuvve Holding Corp.

“Our pipeline exists because we prioritise the development work — securing grid access, completing due diligence, signing EPC contracts — before any asset is brought to a partner. The Braşov project is the third demonstration of that in two weeks. Romania is a market we know deeply, and the revenue dynamics there are exceptional for grid-scale storage operators. Nuvve is going to revenue on a 150 MW European platform, with an expanding pipeline behind it.”

— Daniel Hansen, CEO, OMNIA Global

Nuvve European BESS Portfolio — Announced Projects

Project Country Capacity Planned COD Swedish Project Sweden 50 MW / 100 MWh Q2’26 Energiepark Graphit Austria 40 MW / 80 MWh Q3’26 SPV Braşov 60 Romania 60 MW / 120 MWh Q4’26 Total 150+ MW / 300+ MWh Expand

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve powers the future of flexible energy by turning batteries, electric vehicles (EV), buildings, and distributed assets into dynamic grid resources. At the core is Nuvve’s advanced platform for intelligent energy management and vehicle-to-grid (V2G), orchestrating real-time bidirectional charging, load optimization, and grid services. By harnessing an ecosystem of electrification partners, fleets, stationary storage, and smart EV chargers, Nuvve helps utilities and communities unlock flexibility at scale — enhancing reliability, accelerating electrification, and lowering costs. Nuvve enables a clean energy future where mobility, buildings, and infrastructure work together to support a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable grid. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvve operates globally and online at nuvve.com.

About OMNIA Global

OMNIA Global (OMNIA Group Holdings AG) is an entrepreneurial single-family office that through direct investment aids companies with their growth journey. From providing capital; to identifying, helping and facilitating transformative growth organically or via acquisitions; to going public to create liquid ownership and a non-exit focused operating environment. A large focus is on European energy infrastructure development specializing in the origination, structuring, and delivery of utility-scale battery energy storage systems. OMNIA Global’s active portfolio spans projects in Sweden, Austria, Denmark, and beyond, with a focus on fully contracted, permit-ready assets optimized for European ancillary service and wholesale energy markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “looking forward to,” “estimates,” “projects,” “assumes,” “guides,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “seeks” or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated completion, the expected timing of recently announced projects, anticipated growth of various business areas, and other statements that are not historical facts. Nuvve cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Nuvve. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Nuvve’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Nuvve’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Nuvve disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.