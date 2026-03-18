Momentus Awarded NASA Contract to Design Solar Sail Demonstration Mission

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in-space transportation and hosted payload services, today announced that it was awarded a NASA contract to support the Space Storms Solar Sail Sentinel Demonstration Study for a potential mission based on the cislunar-capable Vigoride spacecraft platform. Momentus recently completed this study and submitted the final report to NASA under this contract awarded in 2025.

After reviewing the results of this study, NASA may consider awarding a follow-on contract to conduct further study or a flight demonstration of the solar sail through the Flight Opportunities program, managed at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. The solar sail would measure 1,652 square meters which is 17,782 square feet or about one-third the size of an American football field. For a flight demonstration, the selected hosted orbital platform provider would be responsible for the bus and system integration of the solar sail technologies delivered by NASA.

The study focused on a solar sail jointly developed by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Designed to enable space weather–monitoring satellites to maneuver closer to the Sun, the spacecraft would help provide earlier warning and increase the time available to respond to critical solar weather events like geomagnetic storms by measuring the solar wind (magnetic field and plasma) farther from Earth. Solar sails work by harnessing the pressure exerted by sunlight, allowing a spacecraft to move without conventional propellant. The mission would demonstrate how a solar sail can be controlled and maneuvered for navigation.

“Momentus is proud to support this next-gen solar sail mission study with our Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle. Vigoride’s modular design enables us to rapidly integrate complex diverse hosted mission payloads,” said John Rood, CEO of Momentus. “We’re pleased to again be entrusted by NASA to perform cutting-edge work to unlock new frontiers in space-based systems. We’re excited to help usher in a new era where solar sail propulsion provides new orbital capabilities.”

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and infrastructure services. The Company offers satellites to support government and commercial customers for missions like communications, missile tracking, and cutting-edge science missions. Momentus offers services such as hosted payloads, support for in-space assembly, on-orbit servicing and refueling, and transportation of satellites to specific orbits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected filing of the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on April 9, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Commission, accessible on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.