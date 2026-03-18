The Fish Guy Expands Online Sales with eGrowcery and Square Integrated Ecommerce Solution

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Fish Guy, a leading Chicago-based seafood retailer known for its commitment to freshness and customer service, has successfully implemented an integrated ecommerce solution powered by eGrowcery and Square. The combination of eGrowcery’s online ordering and fulfillment platform with Square’s payment and point-of-sale technology is streamlining the retailer’s digital operations and enhancing convenience for customers while supporting efficient order management and payment processing.

“We're excited to offer a seamless ecommerce experience to our ‘afishionados’ across Chicagoland,” said Aaron Rubens, Managing Partner of The Fish Guy, “Thanks to the powerful collaboration between eGrowcery and Square." Share

“We're excited to offer a seamless ecommerce experience to our ‘afishionados’ across Chicagoland,” said Aaron Rubens, Managing Partner of The Fish Guy. “Thanks to the powerful collaboration between eGrowcery and Square, we can now efficiently handle everything from online ordering to secure payments and reliable fulfillment. Our customers love the simplicity, and our team appreciates how well everything integrates.”

eGrowcery, the leading white-label ecommerce platform for grocery and specialty food retailers, customized its system to match The Fish Guy’s brand experience and operational workflows. The integration with Square’s accessible payment and POS ecosystem enables real-time transaction processing, order tracking and reporting in a single intuitive interface.

“Our goal is to give local retailers like The Fish Guy digital tools that rival the biggest players while still reflecting the personal service and quality shoppers expect from a trusted neighborhood business. The partnership between eGrowcery and Square also underscores the increasing importance of making retail as frictionless as possible,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery. “By integrating Square’s proven payment technology, we’ve created a complete solution that supports business growth and provides a superior customer experience.”

Square’s platform played a critical role in connecting the ecommerce and payment systems with simplicity and flexibility. “We’re proud to work with eGrowcery to help local retailers like The Fish Guy strengthen their online presence,” said Morgan Kuntze, Global Partnerships Lead at Block. “Together, we’re making it easier for independent merchants to deliver a frictionless shopping, checkout, and fulfillment experience.”

The collaboration between eGrowcery and Square underscores a shared mission to empower independent retailers with technology designed to boost efficiency, visibility, and consumer satisfaction.

About The Fish Guy

The Fish Guy, Chicago's Finest Fishmonger, has been supplying many of the city's most celebrated restaurants and serving home cooks from its shop at 4423 N. Elston Ave in Albany Park since 1997. The shop focuses on seasonal, fished-to-order sourcing and relationships with small-scale fisheries and specialty importers, ensuring seafood is handled with the care demanded in Chicago's top kitchens. With a legacy of responsible sourcing and uncompromising quality, The Fish Guy offers ikejime-sourced selections, a variety of sushi-ready species, seasonal shellfish, and house-made specialties. No shortcuts from harvest to plate. Shop online and in-store–visit fishguy.com and follow @fishguychicago on Instagram.

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers online, in store and everywhere they engage in the retailer experience. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, unified commerce solution that enables retailers to personalize their own shopper experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.

About Square

Square builds easy-to-use tools that help sellers of all sizes start, run, and grow their businesses. Square’s integrated ecosystem includes POS, payments, ecommerce, and financial services to help businesses connect with customers and manage operations seamlessly.