Groma Selects Modern Treasury to Automate Its Real Estate Investment Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury today announced that Groma, a Boston-based real estate investment company, will use Modern Treasury's payments infrastructure to power its money movement.

"Modern Treasury gives us the infrastructure to automate our payment flows so we can focus on building products that open real estate investing to everyone," said Seth Priebatsch, Founder and President of Groma. Share

Groma is redefining real estate investing through GromaCoin, which offers investors tokenized shares in the Groma Real Estate Trust. Each GromaCoin is backed by productive real estate in a U.S.-regulated structure. Groma currently has 125+ properties with a total asset value above $119 million. As Groma scales, the company needed to move beyond manual processes for accepting investor contributions and paying out distributions — replacing time-consuming, manual workflows with a fully automated, reliable payment infrastructure built for growth.

"Real estate investment has traditionally been inaccessible to most investors," said Seth Priebatsch, Founder and President of Groma. "Modern Treasury gives us the infrastructure to automate our payment flows so we can focus on building products that open real estate investing to everyone."

Groma is leveraging Modern Treasury's Payments for automated money movement. By centralizing its payment operations on Modern Treasury's platform, Groma gains real-time visibility into fund flows, automated reconciliation across investment products, and the flexibility to process both large institutional and smaller retail investments through a single system — a critical capability as the company looks to expand access to non-accredited investors. Especially for products like rentvesting, Groma’s soon-to-launch financial tool enabling renters to turn rent into investment, Modern Treasury’s transparency and efficiency are critical.

With a single API that includes built-in compliance, accounts, payments, and ledgering, Groma can now spend less time managing payment workflows and more time growing its real estate offering.

"Groma is building the future of real estate investing, and they need financial infrastructure that can scale with them," said Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury. "Our platform lets them automate the complex, manual payment workflows that come with running a REIT — from accepting investor contributions to distributing dividends at scale — so they can focus on growing their portfolio and bringing more investors into the market."

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides the most trusted infrastructure for global money movement. Trusted by leading enterprises and financial institutions, the platform helps businesses launch and scale payment experiences in days, not months, with best-in-class developer tools and a single API for both fiat and stablecoin transactions. With built-in compliance, ledgering, and reporting, Modern Treasury enables instant, reliable, and scalable money movement for companies of all sizes.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, Modern Treasury has powered over $400 billion in payments for hundreds of organizations.

Learn more about Modern Treasury at www.moderntreasury.com.

About Groma

Groma’s mission is to enable everyone to own a bit of the world. We’re making this happen with GromaCoin, the real estate coin. Each GromaCoin is a compliant, composable, on-chain asset backed by real estate. The Groma ecosystem contains 125+ properties, over $100M in asset value, and thousands of investors, renters, and rentvestors. Learn more at www.groma.com.