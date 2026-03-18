Accenture Launches Microsoft Forward Deployed Engineering Practice to Help Organizations Scale AI Across the Enterprise

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is collaborating with Microsoft to launch a forward deployed engineering (FDE) practice, designed to help organizations more rapidly design, build, and operationalize AI across the enterprise.

Most enterprise AI initiatives stall not for lack of technology, but for lack of the right engineering expertise applied in the right place. Through the new practice, Accenture and Microsoft will bring together thousands of AI-skilled engineers to work directly with clients—pairing Microsoft's frontier AI capabilities with Accenture's deep industry and workflow experience to help break through barriers and deliver outcomes at scale.

“AI value does not come from technology access but from the ability to convert it into sustained business impact,” said Manish Sharma, chief strategy and services officer at Accenture. “Enterprise AI succeeds when strategy and engineering operate as one. This collaboration with Microsoft establishes a new model that puts engineers at the center of AI transformation—one that moves from ambition to measurable outcomes at enterprise scale.”

“What customers are asking us for is a clear path to business outcomes powered by AI,” said Nick Parker, executive vice president and chief business officer, Microsoft. “Microsoft’s end-to-end AI platform for both intelligence and trust combined with Accenture’s industry expertise will enable the FDE crews to quickly create the highest quality outcomes for customers.”

Together, the companies will work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients to help take AI from idea to production in days, not months. Microsoft will provide the platform and technology innovation, while Accenture leads change management, process redesign, industry workflows and global deployment at scale. Joint teams will co-innovate directly with clients using Microsoft's Frontier Suite of products, and proven accelerators to help deliver and scale measurable AI impact.

This practice builds on Accenture and Microsoft’s longstanding strategic partnership. The new FDE practice will serve as the gateway for enterprise AI transformation, helping thousands of clients achieve end-to-end reinvention through the practical application of AI.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 784,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the partnership might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.