rePete By Bold Commerce Partners with Node to Kill the Guest Checkout Revenue Gap

MENLO PARK, Calif. & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bold Commerce, a leading Shopify app company powering repeat purchase experiences for more than 100,000 merchants worldwide and processing over $3 billion in subscription volume, today announced a partnership with Node to transform how merchants convert guest checkout shoppers into repeat customers on their newest Shopify app, rePete.

“Email was never designed for commerce.” Share

Node is a new on-device commerce platform that increases merchant revenue by giving guest shoppers all the benefits of an account — order history, shipping notifications, 1-click repeat purchases, and more, but without any sign up or account creation.

Guest checkout now accounts for the majority of online purchases — a trend expected to accelerate with the rise of agentic commerce — yet most websites remain built around email and customer account creation. The result: lost repeat purchases, low marketing opt-in rates, and inboxes flooded with spam and phishing.

This partnership introduces a modern alternative that allows merchants to convert guest shoppers into longtime customers with no changes to checkout flows or any backend systems. Node works seamlessly with any CRM, so Bold merchants can keep their existing customer emails and account flows — while also giving guest shoppers a simple 1-click way to buy again. Additionally, because Node runs directly on the shopper’s device, messages and marketing are automatically opted-in, always delivered, and never end up in spam.

“Bold is dedicated to making repeat commerce the default, not the exception. Our partnership with Node solves the guest checkout gap by bringing the revenue-generating power of user accounts to anonymous shoppers,” said Peter Karpas, CEO of Bold Commerce. “We are eliminating the technical barriers to retention, providing a zero-friction path for merchants to drive consistent, long-term growth from every guest user.”

“Email was never designed for commerce,” said Rohan Mahadevan, Founder and CEO of Node. “Partnering with Bold brings a cleaner, more modern standard directly into the checkout experience — one that not only increases repeat conversion but also strengthens brand confidence and consideration in an AI-driven commerce landscape.”

With Node, shoppers can:

Have a zero-friction path to checkout

Automatically track purchases without creating accounts

Reorder and manage subscriptions in one click

Receive 100% spam-free, phishing-resistant communications

Stay opted in by default through a secure, on-device channel

There are no sign-ups and no passwords. Instead, Node provides consumers with a secure Commerce Token that is compatible with all email systems and can be used in place of a personal email address when requested, enabling guaranteed direct marketing opt-in while eliminating spam and inbox clutter.

For merchants, the integration creates a direct, trusted post-checkout connection that lives on the customer’s device — strengthening loyalty, consideration, and repeat conversion while helping future-proof customer relationships against AI-driven disruption.

Bold and Node will begin rolling out the integration over the coming months to an exclusive group of merchants. Merchants who are interested in being included in this early access list can email: sales@nodeconnects.com.

About Bold Commerce

Bold Commerce is the commerce technology engine built for the way people actually buy. As the team behind the Shopify ecosystem’s first front-end app including upsell, bundles, and subscription applications, Bold has spent over a decade pioneering the tools that drive repeat commerce.

Learn more at: boldcommerce.com

About Node

Node is an on-device commerce platform that helps merchants grow revenue by delivering order history, shipping updates, and one-click reorders to guest shoppers — without requiring sign-ups — while modernizing and securing the customer relationship for the AI era.

Learn more at: nodeconnects.com.