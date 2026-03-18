SEEQC Reports First Quantum Computer with Integrated Qubit Control on a Chip at Millikelvin Temperatures

ELMSFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEEQC today announced a significant breakthrough in the development of scalable, chip-based quantum computers, with results published in a peer-reviewed study in Nature Electronics. The publication reports the first demonstration of a full-stack quantum computing system with digital superconducting logic for qubit control operating reliably at millikelvin temperatures in the same cryogenic environment as quantum bits (qubits).

The study details experimental results from a novel “active” quantum processor developed by SEEQC that integrates superconducting digital control circuits directly with a quantum chip. By demonstrating that digital logic can function alongside qubits at millikelvin temperatures, the work addresses a central systems-level challenge in scaling superconducting quantum computing architectures.

“Quantum computing progress has largely focused on improving individual qubits,” said Dr. Shu-Jen Han, Chief Technology Officer of SEEQC and corresponding author of the study. “Our results show that digital qubit control logic can operate at millikelvin temperatures alongside the qubits themselves. By integrating superconducting digital control with the quantum processor, we establish a path toward quantum systems engineered and scaled more like modern integrated circuits.”

From Room-Sized Machines to Quantum Computers on a Chip

Today’s superconducting quantum computers rely on room-temperature electronics connected to ultra-cold qubits through thousands of individual control lines. As systems scale, this architecture drives increases in wiring density, thermal load, engineering complexity, physical footprint, and energy consumption.

In contrast, SEEQC’s architecture integrates superconducting digital qubit control electronics directly with the quantum chip at cryogenic temperatures, through chip-to-chip bonding. Using digital multiplexing, multiple qubits can be controlled through shared pathways, significantly reducing the need for a one-control-line-per-qubit approach and mitigating the linear wiring growth that has constrained prior system designs.

Because superconducting quantum processors must operate near absolute zero, conventional room-temperature control systems introduce heat and complexity that fundamentally limit scale. By moving digital control into the cryogenic environment, SEEQC’s approach reduces interconnect density, lowers thermal load and simplifies system integration — key requirements for transitioning quantum computing from laboratory prototypes to data-center-class systems.

Peer-Reviewed Validation of a Scalable Architecture

The peer-reviewed results published in Nature Electronics experimentally validate a fully integrated quantum processor. This milestone supports SEEQC’s long-standing strategy of building quantum computers as chip-based systems, integrating quantum and classical functionality within the same cryogenic platform.

By demonstrating that digital superconducting logic can coexist and operate reliably with qubits in the milliKelvin regime, SEEQC provides experimental evidence for an architecture designed to enable scalable, energy-efficient quantum computing infrastructure.

The advance marks a foundational step toward quantum computers engineered with the manufacturability, integration density, and system discipline that defined the evolution of classical semiconductor computing.

How the System Works – and What the Study Demonstrates

In the Nature Electronics study, SEEQC researchers built and tested a five-qubit superconducting quantum processor integrated with a separate control chip containing digital superconducting logic. The two chips were stacked into a single module and operated inside a dilution refrigerator at 10 millikelvin.

Rather than generating control signals at room temperature and transmitting them down individual wires, the system generated control signals locally using Single Flux Quantum (SFQ) digital pulses, an ultra-low-power superconducting technology suited to cryogenic operation. The researchers performed standard quantum benchmarking experiments to evaluate gate fidelity, signal crosstalk, power dissipation, and thermal impact, demonstrating that digital qubit control electronics can operate in the same cryogenic environment without degrading qubit performance.

According to the research paper, the system demonstrates:

Qubit charge control by SFQ digital pulses at millikelvin temperatures

Multi-qubit operation with integrated digital demultiplexing

Single-qubit gate fidelities exceeding 99.5%, with peak results above 99.9%

No detectable quasiparticle poisoning that can degrade qubit coherence

Ultra-low power dissipation, measured in nanowatts per qubit

Reduced wiring and thermal load compared with conventional room-temperature and cryo-CMOS control systems

“This publication validates digital charge control at millikelvin temperatures, which is a foundational step,” added Shu-Jen Han, PhD. “Our next milestones include integrating digital flux control and digital qubit readout directly on die, enabling a more fully integrated and scalable quantum system architecture.”

Implications for Scalable Quantum Computing

While many recent advances in quantum computing focus on improving individual qubit performance, this study addresses the broader system architecture required for large-scale machines. Superconducting qubits require operation at millikelvin temperatures and scaling them to hundreds or thousands of qubits has been limited by the complexity of routing control signals from room temperature into cryogenic environments.

By demonstrating that digital control electronics can function at millikelvin temperatures and multiplex signals locally, the work establishes a practical architectural pathway toward larger, more integrated quantum processors. Reducing wiring density, thermal load, and system overhead is critical for building quantum computers that move beyond laboratory prototypes toward manufacturable, repeatable platforms.

Citation

Jordan, C., Bernhardt, J., Rahamim, J. et al. A quantum computer controlled by superconducting digital electronics at millikelvin temperature. Nat Electron (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41928-026-01576-6

About the Publication

The study, titled “A Quantum Computer Controlled by Superconducting Digital Electronics at Millikelvin Temperature," appears in Nature Electronics and reports experimental results from a five-qubit quantum processor integrated with digital superconducting control electronics.

About SEEQC

SEEQC is building quantum computers on a chip. SEEQC’s digital chip technology is designed to make quantum systems scalable, energy efficient, and commercially viable. The company operates advanced chip development and fabrication facilities in the United States and Europe. More than three-quarters of SEEQC’s workforce hold Ph.D. degrees across physics, electrical engineering, materials science, computer science, and related disciplines.