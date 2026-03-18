Andersen Consulting Bolsters Cybersecurity Offering Through Collaboration with Trillium Information Security Systems

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting strengthens its technology and risk management capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Trillium Information Security Systems (TISS), a cybersecurity firm.

With a presence in Canada and Pakistan, TISS delivers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to organizations across the financial services, telecommunications, and public sectors. The firm’s team offers a broad suite of services, including security assessments, managed security operations, red team services, digital forensics & incident response, and GRC advisory. With nearly two decades of experience, TISS provides adaptive, intelligence-driven defenses that help clients anticipate and respond to evolving cyber threats.

“At TISS, we work to create a safer digital environment by empowering organizations to operate securely and with confidence,” said Mahir Mohsin Sheikh, CEO of TISS. “Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting allows us to combine our deep technical expertise with a global consulting framework, enabling clients across the globe to build cybersecurity strategies that are proactive, scalable, and resilient.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen, Mark L. Vorsatz added, “TISS has established itself as a leader in cybersecurity, safeguarding critical infrastructure and enterprise systems. Our collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver holistic technology and risk solutions that help clients protect, adapt, and grow in a rapidly changing environment.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.