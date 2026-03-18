Astro Pak LLC Completes Acquisition of Clean Sciences

COSTA MESA, Calif. & FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astro Pak LLC (“Astro Pak”), a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC (“Stephens Group”), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Clean Sciences, LLC (“Clean Sciences”), a precision cleaning services provider. The acquisition expands Astro Pak’s cleanroom footprint into Northern California, while also expanding its service capabilities and its semiconductor and defense end market expertise. Clean Sciences will supplement and complement Astro Pak’s current cleanroom services offering in Downey, CA and Titusville, FL.

Clean Sciences specializes in providing its customers with tailored solutions to their high-tech precision cleaning requirements with exceptional customer service and quick turnaround times. The company provides precision cleaning services including ultrasonic cleaning, high-purity solvent and detergent processes, chemical etching, and hot RO/DI water rinsing, with packaging performed in ISO Class 5 and 6 cleanroom environments. The transaction marks Astro Pak’s first acquisition under Stephens Group.

Astro Pak President Ken Carroll said, “We are excited to welcome Clean Sciences to the Astro Pak family. Jonathan Kaye, President of Clean Sciences, and the Clean Sciences team bring a wealth of experience serving the semiconductor and defense markets, and we look forward to continuing to serve those markets with the same quality and responsiveness that Clean Sciences has provided to its customers for over 30 years.”

“We are thrilled to join the Astro Pak team. Astro Pak brings over 65 years of experience in high purity and precision cleaning, which we look forward to leveraging with our current cleanroom services expertise. Astro Pak will be a key strategic partner as we expand our capabilities and continue delivering fast, high-quality precision cleaning services to our customers,” said Jonathan Kaye.

Jack Nadal, Managing Director at Stephens Group, added, “The acquisition of Clean Sciences further strengthens Astro Pak’s position in the precision cleaning market. This is a strong cultural and strategic fit with Astro Pak’s existing cleanroom services business and will provide new capabilities and growth opportunities in key end markets. We are excited to support this acquisition as we build the premier provider of high purity and precision cleaning services.”

ABOUT ASTRO PAK LLC

Astro Pak LLC is a leading provider of high purity and precision cleaning services, serving critical industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food & beverage, datacenters, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, and more. Founded in 1959, Astro Pak is committed to ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness, compliance, and operational excellence for its customers. Learn more about Astro Pak at https://astropak.com/.

ABOUT CLEAN SCIENCES, LLC

Clean Sciences, LLC provides specialized precision cleaning for semiconductor equipment manufacturers, aerospace & defense, medical, biomedical, optics, and electronic industries with a focus on ultra-high-tech cleaning service excellence with fast turnaround times to ensure that customers meet all cleanliness and deadline requirements. Learn more about Clean Sciences at https://cleansciences.com/.

ABOUT THE STEPHENS GROUP, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens, Jr. and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With over $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial products and services, specialty distribution, and vertical software.