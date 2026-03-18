Reply Announces a Partnership With Mistral AI to Develop Sovereign and Enterprise-grade Artificial Intelligence Solutions

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] today announced a new partnership agreement with AI leader Mistral AI aimed at accelerating the adoption of local, customisable, secure and enterprise-grade generative AI solutions at scale.

At the core of the collaboration is a shared vision of frontier AI, designed to enable organizations to adopt AI solutions while ensuring data control, protection of sensitive information, compliance with regulatory requirements and deployment on European infrastructures.

By combining Mistral AI’s high-performance AI models with Reply’s expertise in designing and customising Large Language Models using proprietary and domain-specific data, organisations in highly regulated sectors - such as public administration, defence, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, and energy & utilities - can deploy tailored AI solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems. These solutions support the transformation of operational processes, enhance decision-making and deliver measurable business value, while ensuring the highest standards of security, data sovereignty and compliance.

A second core pillar of the Reply–Mistral AI collaboration is advanced AI model customisation. Reply will become a Mistral Forge global launch partner, enabling its teams to design and train Large Language Models on proprietary and specialised datasets tailored to complex, data-intensive domains and ready for operational use.

Under this agreement, both companies are collaborating with the Austrian Academy of Sciences, focusing on the creation of a customised Large Language Model for the Greek language, spanning ancient, medieval, and modern texts. The model is designed to support researchers working with ancient Greek sources by providing advanced text search and text completion capabilities. It is trained on a highly specialised corpus that includes published ancient Greek literature, digitised inscriptions and papyri from multiple collections and selected modern Greek texts, curated from publicly available and scholarly sources. Within this initiative, Reply and Mistral AI collaborate on the training and evaluation of the model to ensure accuracy, reliability and practical relevance, demonstrating how sovereign AI infrastructures and advanced model customisation capabilities can be effectively combined even in highly specialised and data-intensive domains.

“The integration of the Mistral AI ecosystem with Reply’s experience in developing AI solutions tailored to specific business processes will enable organisations to deploy custom, secure and governable models, designed to ensure data sovereignty and data protection, that integrate seamlessly into existing operational workflows and scale reliably within enterprise architectures.” said Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply

Mistral AI’s Chief of Revenue Marjorie Janievicz said: We are proud to partner with Reply. Together, we will help organizations deploy AI that meets their needs for performance, control, and customisation.”

Through this collaboration, Reply and Mistral AI provide a trusted and secure environment on European infrastructures, accelerating the adoption of advanced AI solutions while enabling organizations with stringent regulatory, privacy and data protection requirements to fully leverage generative AI.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

Mistral AI

Mistral AI is a pioneer company in generative artificial intelligence, empowering the world with the tools to build and benefit from the most transformative technology of our time. The company democratizes AI through high-performance, optimized, and cutting-edge open-source models, products and solutions as well as end-to-end infrastructure with Mistral Compute. Headquartered in France and independent, Mistral AI defends a decentralized and transparent approach to technology, with a strong global presence in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore. Learn more at www.mistral.ai