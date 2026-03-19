UFC and Rugiet Announce Official Multiyear Marketing Partnership

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Rugiet, a modern healthcare company that helps men take control of their health, today announced a new marketing partnership that will showcase Rugiet within UFC’s biggest events in the United States, including Numbered Events and Fight Nights.

Under the new agreement, Rugiet will become an Official Partner of UFC with exclusivity in the U.S. in the Hair Growth and Erectile Dysfunction Treatment categories. Since 2020, Rugiet has been a leader in men’s health after launching its first-of-its-kind 3-in-1 erectile dysfunction treatment, Ready®. The brand has since expanded its offerings to a multitude of health areas from sexual health to hair loss, weight management, and testosterone, providing a more comprehensive and holistic approach to care.

"We’re always energized to partner with brands that lead, not follow, and Rugiet is doing exactly that,” said Mike DiNuzzo, Vice President, Head of U.S. Business Development. “They are redefining men’s health with a modern, innovative approach, and we’re excited to work together to elevate the conversation around performance and confidence.”

“Rugiet’s partnership with UFC allows us to lead the conversation around men’s health on a global stage,” said Mike Apostal, CEO of Rugiet. “Our goal is to destigmatize the conditions that are impacting men’s health every day, from erectile dysfunction to weight management and even testosterone replacement therapy, we are an end-to-end solution for men looking to take control of their health.”

As an Official Partner of UFC, Rugiet branding will be integrated within a wide variety of UFC’s premium assets. Among the highlights, Rugiet will receive prominent branding inside the world-famous Octagon® at every UFC Fight Night in the U.S., as well as all episodes of DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES and THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER reality series. Rugiet will also receive dedicated commercial time during UFC broadcasts on Paramount+ and CBS, as UFC begins a new era with its historic broadcast partnership with Paramount in the United States.

Beyond live events, Rugiet will also own the branding on a unique activation during pre-fight official weigh-ins for U.S. events, namely the Rugiet Privacy Cover. The Rugiet Privacy Cover is an important accessory used by some UFC athletes during the crucial moment when they undress to step on the scale to record their official weight for their fight.

The new agreement also provides an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with notable UFC athletes.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 353 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Rugiet

Since 2020, Rugiet has combined clinical authority with innovative, personalized treatments to help more than 400,000 men take control of their health. From sexual health and sleep, to weight management and testosterone, we believe in not just fixing problems, but helping men optimize their health at every age. That's performance medicine for men. Learn more at www.rugiet.com.