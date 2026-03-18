City of Orange Selects HdL Companies for Business License, Lodging, and Short-Term Rental Administration

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HdL Companies has contracted with the City of Orange, California to provide Business License Administration, Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) or Lodging Tax Administration, and Short-Term Rental (STR) Administration services.

“Cities want to make compliance clear and manageable for the business community, while ensuring programs are administered consistently and fairly,” said Andy Nickerson, President and CEO of HdL Companies. Share

The partnership is designed to streamline program administration, strengthen fair and consistent compliance, and improve the experience for local businesses, lodging operators, and short-term rental hosts through clear guidance and responsive support.

Under the agreement, HdL will provide end-to-end support for the City’s business license program, including license renewals, taxpayer support, reporting, and compliance services supported by modern technology and standardized processes.

HdL’s approach emphasizes an education-centric compliance model intended to promote fairness and transparency.

For the City’s lodging and STR programs, HdL will support administration and compliance services designed to preserve relationships with lodging providers through education-first communication and clear reporting guidance. HdL’s STR compliance services include identifying short-term rental listings across major booking sites and supporting efforts to ensure entities subject to taxation or licensure are properly registered and accurately reporting, aligned with local ordinances.

“Cities want to make compliance clear and manageable for the business community, while ensuring programs are administered consistently and fairly,” said Andy Nickerson, President and CEO of HdL Companies.

“We’re honored to support the City of Orange with a service-oriented approach that improves customer support options, strengthens trusted compliance, and helps safeguard the revenues that fund essential community services.”

What this means for the business and lodging community

More support options: Professional call center and online support to help answer questions and reduce friction in day-to-day administration.

Professional call center and online support to help answer questions and reduce friction in day-to-day administration. Consistent, education-first compliance: Business-friendly outreach and clearer guidance to support accurate reporting and fair program outcomes.

Business-friendly outreach and clearer guidance to support accurate reporting and fair program outcomes. STR program support: Identification of STR listings on major booking sites and compliance assistance aligned with municipal ordinances.

Implementation details and customer-facing instructions (including any timelines and points of contact for businesses and lodging operators) will be shared by the City of Orange as program coordination proceeds.

About HdL Companies

HdL Companies helps local governments safeguard and grow revenues that sustain essential services. Our partners strengthen trusted compliance, protect municipal revenue, and reduce program costs to better serve their communities. More than 900 cities, counties, and special districts rely on HdL for sales tax analytics, local tax administration, economic development support, and other revenue solutions. Since 1983, the company has driven $4B in recovered revenue for local agencies.