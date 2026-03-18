Rivermark Northern Liberties Welcomes Lucky Duck to Philly Waterfront

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The developers of Rivermark Northern Liberties – Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG) with Haverford Development Partners – are pleased to welcome Lucky Duck, opening March 18, to the riverfront mixed-use community.

Every community needs a gathering place, and we’re excited to have Lucky Duck be a part of Rivermark Northern Liberties. Share

“Our goal from the start with Rivermark has been to transform an area of previously neglected Delaware River waterfront into an active destination for our residents and the broader community,” said Drew Chapman, JAG Senior Vice President and Development Partner. “Every community needs a gathering place, and we’re excited to have Lucky Duck be a part of Rivermark Northern Liberties.”

Located in street-level space at 501 N. Columbus Blvd. with open-air seating and water views, Lucky Duck is a new concept from the local team behind the city’s Libertee Grounds craft beer and mini-golf concept in collaboration with the owner of the popular Sidecar Bar and Grill.

The menu will offer tavern favorites, small plates, a North Jersey-style pizza bar, and an indoor pizza window for late-night noshing. Beverage selections include waterfront-inspired cocktails, a thoughtfully curated wine list, expertly poured Guinness, and more.

The Lucky Duck team is comprised of childhood friends Priyank Rambhia, Sanil Shah and Kanay Patel, owners of Libertee Grounds, and Mike Metzger, executive chef and owner of Sidecar Bar and Grill.

“A riverfront tavern is the perfect pairing for Rivermark Northern Liberties,” said Charles Houder, Founder of Haverford Development Partners and a native of the Philadelphia area. “I have known Pri, Sanil, and Kanay for several years and can think of no better restaurateurs to collaborate with. We couldn’t be more excited to have them as part of the Rivermark community. They will provide extraordinary hospitality for our residents and patrons.”

Rivermark Northern Liberties is a mixed-use development offering 470 luxury rental units across two buildings and 45,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market. Located at the terminus of Spring Garden Street, two blocks from the Spring Garden SEPTA station, the community is professionally managed by JAG Management Company.

In addition to these brand new apartments and townhomes, many with private balconies and unobstructed views of the Delaware River and Ben Franklin Bridge, the community offers 4 acres of waterfront public-use space, including an extension of the popular Delaware River Trail, casual seating and lawns, and River Soundings, a 60-foot public art installation inspired by the Delaware River that shimmers in the sunlight and is LED-illuminated at night.

About Jefferson Apartment Group

Jefferson Apartment Group is a leading full-service real estate firm specializing in both luxury and attainable multifamily and mixed-use real estate investments on the East Coast, from acquisition and development through construction. In addition, JAG Management Company provides property management services from Massachusetts to Florida. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, JAG has regional offices in Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Orlando. The firm is committed to creating and managing high-quality, innovative, and environmentally responsible communities.

About Haverford Development Partners

Haverford Development Partners LLC is a real estate investment and development company based outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company is involved in all aspects of real estate development and investment, with a focus on master planning, mixed-use land development, ground-up multi-family development, and placemaking hospitality development. For more information, please visit Haverford Development Partners.