Samsung and AMD Expand Strategic Collaboration on Next-Generation AI Memory Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AMD to expand their strategic collaboration on next-generation AI memory and computing technologies.

The signing ceremony was held at Samsung’s most advanced chip manufacturing complex in Pyeongtaek, Korea, attended by Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, and Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman & CEO of Samsung Electronics.

“Samsung and AMD share a commitment to advancing AI computing, and this agreement reflects the growing scope of our collaboration,” said Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman & CEO of Samsung Electronics. “From industry-leading HBM4 and next-generation memory architectures to cutting-edge foundry and advanced packaging, Samsung is uniquely positioned to deliver unrivaled turnkey capabilities that support AMD’s evolving AI roadmap.”

“Powering the next generation of AI infrastructure requires deep collaboration across the industry,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD. “We are thrilled to expand our work with Samsung, bringing together their leadership in advanced memory with our Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and rack-scale platforms. Integration across the full computing stack, from silicon to system to rack, is essential to accelerating AI innovation that translates into real-world impact at scale.”

Under the MOU, Samsung and AMD will align on primary HBM4 supply for the next-generation AMD AI accelerator, the AMD Instinct MI455X GPU, as well as advanced DRAM solutions for 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, codenamed “Venice.” These technologies will support next-generation AI systems combining AMD Instinct GPUs, AMD EPYC CPUs and rack-scale architectures such as the AMD Helios platform.

Samsung and AMD are closely collaborating on advanced memory technologies for AI and data center workloads. As memory bandwidth and power efficiency become increasingly critical to system-level performance, this collaboration will help deliver more optimized AI infrastructure for customers.

An industry-first to enter mass production, Samsung’s HBM4 is built on its most advanced 6th-generation 10-nanometer (nm)-class DRAM process (1c) and a 4nm logic base die, featuring processing speeds of up to 13 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) and maximum 3.3 terabytes-per-second (TB/s) bandwidth that exceeds industry standards.

Powered by Samsung HBM4’s industry-leading performance, reliability and energy efficiency, the AMD Instinct MI455X GPU is expected to be the optimum solution for high-performance systems handling AI model training and inference.

The MI455X GPU will serve as a key building block for the AMD Helios rack-scale architecture, designed to deliver the performance and scalability required for next-generation AI infrastructure.

As part of their collaboration, Samsung and AMD will also work together on high-performance DDR5 memory optimized for the 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs. The companies aim to deliver industry-leading DDR5 memory solutions for systems built on the AMD Helios rack-scale architecture.

The two companies will also discuss opportunities for foundry partnership, through which Samsung would provide foundry services for next-generation AMD products.

Samsung and AMD have collaborated for nearly two decades across graphics, mobile and computing technologies, including Samsung serving as the primary HBM3E partner to AMD, powering the latest AMD Instinct MI350X and MI355X AI accelerators.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world’s most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and the strategic collaboration with Samsung Electronics, including future plans, beliefs, intentions and anticipated benefits, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, import tariffs, trade protection measures, and licensing requirements; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD’s ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; failure to maintain an efficient supply change as customer demand changes; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of climate change on AMD’s business; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit agreement; AMD’s ability to satisfy financial obligations under guarantees and other commercial commitments; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain key employees; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.