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Leveragen Announces Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to Support Development of Advanced Biologics Using Next-Gen In Vivo Antibody Discovery Platforms

original Under the collaboration, Daiichi Sankyo will work with Leveragen to apply Leveragen’s in vivo antibody discovery capabilities in support of selected research programs. The collaboration reflects a shared interest in exploring innovative discovery approaches that may enable the generation and evaluation of antibody-based biologics across multiple therapeutic areas, and further supports Leveragen’s strategy of working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to apply its in vivo discovery platforms in early-stage research and preclinical development.

Under the collaboration, Daiichi Sankyo will work with Leveragen to apply Leveragen’s in vivo antibody discovery capabilities in support of selected research programs. The collaboration reflects a shared interest in exploring innovative discovery approaches that may enable the generation and evaluation of antibody-based biologics across multiple therapeutic areas, and further supports Leveragen’s strategy of working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to apply its in vivo discovery platforms in early-stage research and preclinical development.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leveragen, a Boston-based biotechnology company developing next-generation in vivo platforms for antibody discovery, today announced a collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) to support research efforts in advanced biologics.

This collaboration reflects growing interest in next-generation in vivo discovery platforms and their potential to support diverse biologic research efforts. — Dr. Weisheng Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Leveragen.

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Under the collaboration, Daiichi Sankyo will work with Leveragen to apply Leveragen’s in vivo antibody discovery capabilities in support of selected research programs. The collaboration reflects a shared interest in exploring innovative discovery approaches that may enable the generation and evaluation of antibody-based biologics across multiple therapeutic areas.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Daiichi Sankyo, a global leader in antibody therapeutics with deep scientific expertise and a strong commitment to innovation,” said Dr. Weisheng Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Leveragen. “This collaboration reflects growing interest in next-generation in vivo discovery platforms and their potential to support diverse biologic research efforts. We look forward to working together to advance new discovery programs.”

The collaboration further supports Leveragen’s strategy of working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to apply its in vivo discovery platforms in early-stage research and preclinical development.

About Leveragen

Leveragen is a biotechnology company developing next-generation in vivo platforms for antibody discovery. The company has generated a series of genetically engineered mouse models designed to support efficient antibody discovery in a physiological immune context. Headquartered in the Greater Boston area, Leveragen partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to advance discovery programs across oncology, immunology, neurology, and other disease areas. For more information, please visit https://www.leveragen.com.

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