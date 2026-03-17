RFMW and Metamag Sign Distribution Agreement to Expand Access to Advanced RF Filtering Solutions and Ferrite-Based Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFMW, a Division of Exponential Technology Group, Inc., a premier distributor of RF, microwave, and power components, today announced a distribution agreement with Metamag, a veteran-owned defense technology company specializing in advanced ferrite-based RF solutions for high-performance radar, SIGINT, electronic warfare (EW), and communications systems.

“We are proud to work with a company that understands the needs of defense, space, and advanced communications customers, as well as RF engineers and system designers.” Share

Metamag’s portfolio includes its patented TRL 9 Auto-tune® Filters (AtF®), gyromagnetic nonlinear transmission lines, and magnet-free self-biased RF circulators and isolators. These technologies are engineered for dense and dynamic electromagnetic environments. The AtF® product line provides real-time interference mitigation by sensing and rejecting high-power signals that exceed a defined threshold—without external power, computer control, or feedback—delivering a compact, adaptive solution for mission-critical RF platforms where size, weight, and power are constrained.

“Metamag’s Auto-tune® Filter suite enables RF systems to maintain sensitivity and performance in the presence of shifting interference and spectrum congestion,” said Joel Levine, President of RFMW. “We are pleased to add these innovative solutions to our portfolio and provide customers additional tools for demanding RF applications.”

“RFMW’s technically focused sales organization and customer-first approach make it an ideal partner to expand access to our products,” said Vince Harris, CEO of Metamag. “We are proud to work with a company that understands the needs of defense, space, and advanced communications customers, as well as RF engineers and system designers.”

The distribution agreement is effective immediately. Metamag products are now available through RFMW’s global sales and support network. For more information, visit Metamag.us and RFMW.com.

About Metamag

Metamag is a veteran owned, non-traditional, award-winning small business that has brought to the US market advanced Auto-tune Filters® (AtF®), RF Circulators and Isolators, and Gyromagnetic Nonlinear Transmission Lines. Since 2009, our advanced ferrite-based technology has been assuring access to the electromagnetic spectrum in highly congested RF environments, specifically for Radar, SIGINT, EW and Communication systems.

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. RFMW was acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, and is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. The TTI Family of Specialists (TTI FOS) is the name of TTI, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and Exponential Technology Group.

To learn more about RFMW, visit www.RFMW.com, call 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or email info@rfmw.com.