Doba Announces Verified Technical Integration with Walmart Marketplace to Empower Dropshipping Sellers

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doba, a global dropshipping platform, today announced a new technical integration with Walmart Marketplace, enabling dropshipping sellers to connect their stores directly to one of the world's largest retail ecosystems.

Doba’s new verified integration with Walmart Marketplace allows sellers to sync millions of products and automate order processing with a seamless, secure connection—no complex technical setup required. Share

Why Walmart Marketplace Matters in 2026

As e-commerce becomes increasingly competitive, Walmart Marketplace stands out as a high-growth channel for dropshippers. With over 120 million unique monthly visitors, it offers brands a unique opportunity to scale. However, success on Walmart requires strict operational compliance and technical agility.

Bridging Technology and Retail

As a verified Solution Provider, Doba’s technology has been vetted by Walmart to ensure high performance and operational stability. This integration enables Doba users to manage Walmart operations directly from the Doba platform, reducing the friction of manual entry and mitigating risks associated with outdated API connections.

“We are excited to provide this integration for our sellers,” said Mandy Ji, CEO at Doba. “Our goal is to simplify the dropshipping journey, providing our community with a robust, compliant, and reliable pathway to scale on Walmart.com.”

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Verified Connection: A secure, OAuth 2.0-based integration that replaces legacy methods, ensuring a more stable connection.

A secure, OAuth 2.0-based integration that replaces legacy methods, ensuring a more stable connection. 100% Automated Workflow: Merchants can sync products, update real-time inventory, and process orders automatically, minimizing overhead.

Merchants can sync products, update real-time inventory, and process orders automatically, minimizing overhead. Reliable Performance: A vetted workflow that ensures technical compliance with Walmart’s standards, protecting seller accounts.

Navigating Walmart Dropshipping: Risks & Best Practices

Selling on Walmart demands excellence. Common risks, such as inventory mismatches or delayed fulfillment, can lead to account penalties. Doba alleviates these by automating the entire fulfillment cycle, ensuring inventory counts and tracking are always up to date. We recommend that sellers maintain high-quality customer service metrics and leverage Doba’s automated toolset to ensure long-term store health.

How to Get Started

Connecting is streamlined: navigate to the “Stores” section in your Doba dashboard, select Walmart Marketplace, and follow the OAuth authorization prompt. Whether launching a new store or upgrading an existing one, the transition is seamless.

To learn more, please visit: Suppliers for Walmart Dropshipping | Doba.

About Doba

Founded in 2002 and based in Salt Lake City, Doba is a premier dropshipping platform helping online retailers scale sustainable growth. By connecting merchants with a vast network of U.S.-based suppliers and AI-powered automation tools, Doba simplifies product sourcing, inventory management, and order fulfillment. For more information, visit www.doba.com.