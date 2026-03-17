SynaXG and Highway 9 Networks Showcase Enterprise-Ready AI-RAN Solution with NVIDIA AI Aerial

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SynaXG and Highway 9 Networks deployed a commercial AI-RAN solution powered by NVIDIA AI Aerial, featuring dynamic orchestration. Built on a cloud-native architecture, the solution combines SynaXG’s industry-leading AI-RAN platform with Highway 9’s cutting-edge mobile cloud to deliver programmable flexibility, carrier-grade reliability, strong data security, and fast rollout.

The solution integrates:

SynaXG’s AI-RAN platform, enabling software-defined 5G RAN across FR1 (sub-6 GHz for wide-area coverage) and FR2 (millimetre wave for high-capacity environments), with policy-based orchestration that enables AI workloads to run concurrently on shared infrastructure.

Highway 9’s AI Mobile Cloud platform provides a programmable enterprise AI infrastructure that unifies private 5G connectivity, GPU-accelerated edge computing, and secure orchestration behind the enterprise firewall. The platform enables deterministic mobility, secure local breakout, and policy-based workload placement across distributed edge nodes.

The solution utilizes a software-defined, GPU-accelerated architecture, offering scalability from compact systems such as the NVIDIA DGX Spark to high-capacity edge deployments featuring NVIDIA Blackwell-based GPUs.

Together, the companies deliver a single platform that combines mission-critical connectivity with edge AI computing. The joint solution enables on-premises LLM inference and local breakout, keeping sensitive data on site while delivering real-time performance and low latency.

SynaXG’s AI-RAN delivers deterministic performance, seamless mobility without handover drops, large uplink capacity, high-availability performance and elastic capacity scaling for dense venues and large enterprise sites.

Highway 9’s AI Mobile Cloud platform adds management and control plane, integrates with enterprise IT networking and security, and enables secure multi-tenant AI workload resource guarantees, network slicing, and low-latency application placement, for deterministic performance and data sovereignty.

The combined solution runs on an AI grid and powers autonomous robots and drones, real-time video analytics, industrial automation, and other enterprise grade AI solutions.

The solution also provides a foundation for advanced capabilities such as high-accuracy positioning, integrated sensing and communications (ISAC), and distributed MIMO.

“AI is moving into the physical world — into factories, campuses and critical infrastructure,” said Allwyn Sequeira, founder and CEO of Highway 9 Networks. “Enterprises need an AI-ready mobile infrastructure layer that delivers deterministic performance, secure on-prem inference, and scalable edge compute. Together with SynaXG and NVIDIA, we are enabling enterprises to deploy AI workloads with ultra-reliability and the power of accelerated computing.”

"Enterprises require a scalable platform that provides robust AI computing capabilities, along with a highly reliable and low-latency wireless network that is simple to deploy and future-proof," stated Xin Huang, CEO of SynaXG. "SynaXG partnering with Highway 9 and NVIDIA deliver a high-performance solution to meet these needs."

“AI-RAN is quickly becoming the blueprint for how telco operators and enterprises will build their next generation of networks,” said Soma Velayutham, Vice President of Telecoms and AI, NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA AI Aerial at the core, SynaXG and Highway 9 are showing how a single GPU-accelerated platform can deliver carrier-grade 5G, on-premise LLM inference, and secure edge AI services today - while creating a software-defined foundation that is ready for 6G.”

The companies plan to showcase the joint solution at NVIDIA GTC 2026, highlighting AI-RAN and cloud-based enterprise mobility. A live demo will run at the SynaXG booth (#4000) in San Jose, California, from March 16–19, 2026.

About SynaXG

SynaXG is a Singapore-based technology company pioneering AI-native radio access networks (AI-RAN). Its unified software platform integrates 5G RAN and AI capabilities on shared commercial hardware, enabling operators, hyperscalers and enterprises to deploy high-performance, energy-efficient, and monetizable AI-driven networks. SynaXG works closely with global ecosystem partners across silicon, cloud, RAN and AI to accelerate the transition toward 5G-Advanced and 6G architectures. For more information, visit www.synaxg.com

About Highway 9 Networks

Highway 9 Networks is a Silicon Valley-based provider of AI-native mobile infrastructure for enterprise and mission-critical environments. The company’s AI Mobile Cloud platform combines private 5G connectivity, GPU-enabled edge computing, and intelligent orchestration into a unified enterprise AI Grid. Highway 9 enables secure, deterministic mobility for AI-driven applications including robotics, autonomous systems, industrial IoT, campus safety, and AI-RAN operations. For more information, visit www.highway9.com