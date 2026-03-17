LatticeFlow AI Enables Enterprises to Control AI Risk in the Agentic AI World by Partnering with SAP

ZÜRICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LatticeFlow AI, a Swiss deep-tech company advancing AI trust, risk and security management, today announced a partnership with SAP, a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI. The collaboration aims to enable enterprises to scale AI risk control and governance, enabling businesses that use SAP solutions to translate AI frameworks and regulatory requirements into verifiable technical assessments.

"By partnering with SAP, we deliver deep technical risk and security evaluations, giving organizations clear visibility into how autonomous agents and AI applications perform and evolve in production,” said Dr. Petar Tsankov, CEO at LatticeFlow AI Share

As AI adoption accelerates, AI risk management and governance can no longer rely on high-level policies or manual checklists. Enterprises increasingly need technical evidence that reflects how AI systems perform and evolve in production, to make AI oversight operational and build trust across the organization.

Through this partnership, businesses that use solutions can gain access to LatticeFlow AI platform which is now available on SAP Store. LatticeFlow AI enables organizations to translate ISO/IEC 4200x requirements into deep technical assessments and apply them consistently across AI systems developed, customized, or operated within the SAP ecosystem. These technical assessments also directly support compliance with the EU AI Act by providing objective, verifiable evidence for AI risk management and oversight.

The LatticeFlow AI platform supports the technical evaluation of agentic AI, foundation models and custom AI systems, including chatbots or copilots. These evaluations track how model performance, security, and reliability change as models are customized, fine-tuned, or embedded into custom AI systems. This is becoming a critical capability, as enterprises combine proprietary, third-party, and open-weight models in regulated environments.

“As organizations increasingly create their own AI use cases for critical workflows, they need technical evidence to understand and manage how risks evolve in practice,” said Dr. Sean Kask, Chief AI Strategy Officer at SAP. “By partnering with LatticeFlow AI, businesses that use SAP solutions can gain access to deep technical assessments that deliver verifiable evidence on AI performance and risk, supporting trustworthy AI adoption across regulated industries.”

“Managing AI security & risk requires deep technical insight into how AI systems actually behave, not checklists or dashboards,” said Dr. Petar Tsankov, CEO and Co-Founder of LatticeFlow AI. “Through our partnership with SAP, we can bring deep technical risk and security evaluations to enterprise environments, giving organizations clear visibility into how autonomous agents and AI applications perform and evolve in production.”

By scaling these technical evaluations across models, lifecycles, and enterprise environments, the collaboration anticipates how AI governance will be implemented at scale across industries, setting expectations for what will become standard practice as AI systems continue to evolve.

About LatticeFlow AI

LatticeFlow AI sets a new standard in AI governance through deep technical assessments that enable evidence-based decisions and empower enterprises to accelerate AI adoption with confidence. As the creator of COMPL-AI, the world’s first EU AI Act framework for Generative AI developed with ETH Zurich and INSAIT, the company combines Swiss precision with scientific rigor to operationalize AI governance built on evidence and trust.

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