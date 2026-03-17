Sub-Q Bionics Announces Licensing Agreement to Advance Lymphedema Care

STILLWATER, Minn. & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sub‑Q Bionics, a medical device company developing an innovative implantable lymphatic drainage system designed to help patients living with lymphedema better manage their symptoms, today announced a licensing agreement with Mayo Clinic.

Through the agreement, Sub-Q Bionics has licensed clinical know-how from Mayo Clinic related to reconstructive and lymphatic surgery. As part of this collaboration, Vahe Fahradyan, M.D., a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with expertise in lymphatic surgery, plans to work with Sub-Q Bionics as a clinical collaborator supporting the company’s ongoing development activities.

Lymphedema is a chronic condition caused by impaired lymphatic drainage that can lead to persistent swelling, discomfort, and reduced mobility. It commonly occurs following cancer treatment, particularly among breast cancer survivors. Sub-Q Bionics is developing the world’s first implantable bionic lymphatic drainage system designed to assist with movement of lymphatic fluid and help patients return to pre-diagnosis levels of physical activity.

“This agreement allows us to work closely with additional leading clinical expertise in lymphatic and reconstructive surgery,” said Jordan Pollack, Chief Executive Officer of Sub-Q Bionics. “We are pursuing market access in the US and look forward to having the clinical insight from Mayo Clinic as we develop this new medical technology. We value the opportunity to collaborate with Dr. Fahradyan as we continue developing our system”.

About Sub-Q Bionics

Sub‑Q Bionics is a medical technology company developing an implantable lymphatic drainage system intended to help manage lymphedema, a chronic condition often experienced by cancer survivors. The company’s technology is designed to assist lymphatic circulation through an implantable device that works beneath the skin to help move lymphatic fluid and address the swelling, discomfort, and mobility limitations associated with the disease. The company is headquartered in Stillwater, Minnesota, USA.