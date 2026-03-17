Legends Real Estate Group, Led by Visionary Founder Larissa Benson, Joins The Real Brokerage

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), a leading real estate technology platform redefining the industry through innovation and culture, today announced that Legends Real Estate Group has joined Real. Legends brings 55 accomplished agents to the platform, including multiple independent teams, strengthening Real’s presence across Northeast Georgia and the Atlanta metro area.

At Real, Legends will benefit from shared resources, community and a tech-first national platform. Share

Legends is a newly created collective formed specifically for this transition to Real. It evolved from RE/MAX Legends, a multi-office brokerage founded in 2011 by industry leaders Larissa Benson and Sarah Morra.

Within the former brokerage were established teams including The Danka Real Estate Team, The Gwin Team, Your Home of GA Team, The Lawson Group and Live in the ATL, as well as numerous independent agents. Those teams and agents will maintain their brands, businesses and client relationships while joining Real collectively under the Legends Real Estate Group umbrella.

“Legends Real Estate Group exemplifies the collaborative spirit we believe in at Real,” said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and CEO of The Real Brokerage. “This is a collective of experienced professionals aligning around a shared philosophy that collaboration, technology and culture together create greater opportunity for agents.”

Benson said the new structure is designed to provide an environment where teams and independent agents can grow their own businesses while benefiting from shared resources, community and a tech-first national platform.

“We built Legends around the idea that agents should have the freedom to grow their businesses their way,” Benson said. “Real offered the strongest alignment with how our agents actually work. Its technology platform is meaningfully ahead of what we were seeing elsewhere in the market, and it’s paired with a collaborative, agent-first culture that allows agents to operate more efficiently while maintaining ownership of their businesses and brands.”

In 2025, agents and teams associated with the organization collectively closed approximately $250 million in home sales, reflecting the productivity of the individual agents and teams who chose to make this move together.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simpler. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states across the U.S. and Canada, Real supports over 33,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding agent growth and expected home sales volume. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risk of slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns and Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. They include the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2026, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. It is not possible for management to predict all the possible risks that could affect Real or to assess the impact of all possible risks on Real's business.