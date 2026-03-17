Intercontinental Exchange Launches ICE Private Credit Intelligence with Apollo as Anchor Partner

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced the launch of ICE Private Credit Intelligence, which will bring greater transparency to the private credit market. Apollo (NYSE: APO) is supporting the launch as an anchor partner and ICE expects to onboard additional originators, asset managers and capital markets participants over the coming months.

The $40 trillion private credit market has experienced rapid growth over the last decade, fueled by regulatory change, increased adoption among large, high-quality corporate borrowers and growing global demand for long-duration capital. As the market grows and public and private markets converge, the data infrastructure supporting the asset class has not kept pace, creating a need for greater transparency, standardized data and clearer information for investors.

ICE Private Credit Intelligence establishes a private credit data infrastructure layer that is largely consistent with the experience of public credit markets. Key features include:

Secure, permissioned data sharing utilizing a standardized reference data set that enables the flow of deal-level information with authorized counterparties without exposing proprietary data broadly.

Scalable data distribution and extraction, leveraging ICE’s technology stack to ingest deal documents, extract key terms and data points and distribute secured, consistent information at scale.

Expanded capabilities over time, including performance analytics and pricing insights to enhance portfolio management, risk assessment and market transparency.

“Since ICE was founded over 25 years ago, we have been using sophisticated technology to modernize markets and offer innovative new services to our customers that help manage risk and support their alpha generation initiatives,” said Chris Edmonds, President of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services. “By bringing our vast data science expertise, and working with a leading firm like Apollo, we’re excited to launch a new service that will solve crucial challenges in the private credit market and ultimately offer new opportunities to our customers.”

“As private credit continues to scale, the next phase of the market’s evolution will require stronger infrastructure and more standardized data that enables market participants to own and transact in private credit in a way that mirrors the public credit experience,” said Eric Needleman, Partner and Head of Apollo Capital Solutions. “Working with Intercontinental Exchange to develop the foundational data layer that the market has historically lacked is an important step toward improving transparency, enabling more efficient market activity and supporting the continued maturation of private credit.”

Apollo is a leader in private credit that has taken several steps to support the continued evolution of the asset class with more frequent pricing and transparency, including launching a dedicated secondary trading effort last year that has already facilitated nearly $10 billion of trading volume. Apollo is also beginning to transition to more frequent pricing reporting across its credit business, as private credit increasingly serves as a core fixed income allocation replacement in investor portfolios amid more fragmented and less liquid public fixed income markets.

ICE is a global leader in fixed income and data services, providing comprehensive fixed income execution, clearing and data solutions that can help enhance market insights, manage risks, and uncover investment opportunities. ICE provides fixed income evaluations on approximately three million instruments, reference data across global markets, and indices across all asset classes, with $2 trillion in AUM benchmarked to them. For connectivity and data access, ICE offers a suite of desktop solutions and data feeds, as well as the ICE Global Network, which offers high-quality content, delivery and execution services through ultra-secure, highly resilient fiber and wireless networks.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

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