Intellebox.ai Partners with The Bear Traps Report to Revolutionize Research Dissemination and Enhance Investor Experiences Through AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellebox.ai, the world's first agentic AI platform built by advisors for advisors, today announced a strategic partnership with The Bear Traps Report, a leading independent investment research publication focused on global political and systemic risks. This collaboration will enable The Bear Traps Report to disseminate its actionable insights and trade ideas through Intellebox.ai's advanced AI-driven platform, streamlining distribution to over 2,000 RIAs, wealth managers, hedge funds, family offices, and retail investors while delivering personalized, engaging user experiences.

The partnership leverages Intellebox.ai's agentic AI capabilities to automate and personalize the delivery of The Bear Traps Report's weekly macro research, risk analysis, and investment recommendations. By integrating AI agents that interpret user intent, automate workflows, and provide real-time, tailored content, the platform ensures a more efficient dissemination process and elevates the overall investor experience, moving beyond traditional static reports to dynamic, interactive engagements that adapt to individual needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Bear Traps Report as a key client," said AJ De Rosa, CEO of Intellebox.ai. "Larry McDonald and his team have built an unparalleled reputation for delivering prescient market intelligence that helps investors navigate complex global risks. By powering their research distribution with our AI platform, we're not only streamlining operations but also creating hyper-personalized experiences that empower users to make better-informed decisions faster. This partnership exemplifies how agentic AI can transform advisory and research firms, scaling impact without sacrificing the human element."

Founded by Larry McDonald, a New York Times bestselling author, former Lehman Brothers executive, and frequent CNBC contributor, The Bear Traps Report has been a trusted resource since 2010, providing subscribers with a 20,000-foot view of political policy risks, investor sentiment, and capitulation indicators across asset classes. The report's mosaic approach, combining macro trade alerts, political risk management, and actionable ideas, has attracted a global audience in over 23 countries.

"Intellebox.ai's innovative platform aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-value, timely research to our clients," said Larry McDonald, Founder of The Bear Traps Report and a member of Intellebox.ai's Advisory Board. "In an era where information overload is a real challenge, their AI-driven tools will help us cut through the noise, ensuring our insights reach the right audiences in the most effective way. This isn't just about dissemination, it's about using AI to foster deeper understanding and better outcomes for investors worldwide."

Intellebox.ai, which spun out from Intellectus Partners in late 2025, is rapidly gaining traction among wealth managers, RIAs, hedge funds, and research organizations. The platform unifies client engagement, workflow automation, and compliance oversight, enabling firms to achieve limitless growth while maintaining personalization. With its recent Advisory Board appointments, including McDonald, Intellebox.ai is positioned to lead the next wave of AI innovation in financial services.

Intellectus Partners is an independent advisory firm and proud member of the Dynasty Financial Partners network.

For more information about the partnership or to explore how Intellebox.ai can transform your firm's operations, visit intellebox.ai or contact info@intellebox.ai.

About Intellebox.ai

Intellebox.ai is the premier AI-powered client engagement platform designed for wealth managers, hedge funds, and research-driven investor organizations. By harnessing agentic AI, it automates workflows, enhances personalization, and strengthens compliance—helping firms scale efficiently while delivering superior user experiences. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in San Francisco, Intellebox.ai was spun out from Intellectus Partners and is backed by industry leaders in fintech and advisory services.

About The Bear Traps Report

The Bear Traps Report is a weekly independent investment research publication specializing in global political and systemic risks with actionable trade ideas. Serving financial advisors, family offices, hedge funds, portfolio managers, trade desks, and retail investors, it provides unique insights into market dynamics influenced by political events. Founded by Larry McDonald in 2010, the report is distributed to clients in over 23 countries and is renowned for its macro-economic analysis and risk management strategies.

About Intellectus Partners

Founded in 2015, Intellectus Partners serves entrepreneurs, innovators, and families with integrated investment strategy, wealth planning, venture advisory, and family-office services. The firm is headquartered in San Francisco, with presence in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern California. Intellectus is a member of the Dynasty Network of independent advisory firms. Learn more at intellect.us/.