Netris and Spectro Cloud Deliver a Validated AI Factory Stack With Automated Multi-Fabric Networking and Hardware-Enforced Tenant Isolation

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at NVIDIA GTC 2026, Spectro Cloud and Netris announced a partnership to deliver a single, validated AI factory stack from bare metal to model deployment, with automated multi-fabric network operations and hard isolation (enforced on networking hardware) built into the platform lifecycle.

"Building AI infrastructure at scale has always required stitching together the cluster side and the network side manually. Spectro Cloud and Netris eliminate that." - Alex Saroyan, CEO and Co-Founder, Netris Share

Neoclouds, MSPs, sovereign AI providers, and IT service providers selling GPU capacity are under intense pressure to stand up environments quickly, onboard tenants on demand, and meet strict isolation and uptime expectations, all without months of custom integration.

The operational complexity of stitching together hardware, networking fabrics, Kubernetes, storage, and AI software is what stands between these providers and revenue. Manual network changes, ticket-driven onboarding, and script-based workflows extend provisioning cycles, increase change risk, and undermine the SLAs that win and retain customers.

The joint solution integrates Spectro Cloud’s PaletteAI with Netris NAAM (Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy), letting platform teams provision tenant-ready AI environments with coordinated changes across cluster, workload, and network layers in a single workflow.

What the joint solution delivers

Faster time-to-revenue: A pre-validated stack from bare metal to billable tenant environment, replacing months of manual assembly and integration.

A pre-validated stack from bare metal to billable tenant environment, replacing months of manual assembly and integration. Instant, safe tenant onboarding: Hard isolation (enforced on networking hardware) paired with platform governance. New tenants go live without manual network changes or cross-team tickets.

Hard isolation (enforced on networking hardware) paired with platform governance. New tenants go live without manual network changes or cross-team tickets. Lower operational risk: API-driven orchestration ties every network change to the cluster lifecycle. Fewer manual steps, fewer outages, stronger SLAs.

API-driven orchestration ties every network change to the cluster lifecycle. Fewer manual steps, fewer outages, stronger SLAs. Multi-fabric consistency: A unified control plane across Ethernet and data processing units (DPUs), InfiniBand, and NVLink multi-node fabrics, instead of managing each one’s distinct tooling independently.

A unified control plane across Ethernet and data processing units (DPUs), InfiniBand, and NVLink multi-node fabrics, instead of managing each one’s distinct tooling independently. Secure, multi-tenant networking: Spectro Cloud automatically deploys the Netris DPU agent to each DPU, enabling NVIDIA DOCA Host-Based Networking (HBN) that extends the network fabric directly into the server and unlocks the full potential of the NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. This enables concurrent multi-tenancy and hard network isolation for containerized workloads on bare-metal GPU hosts — a unique capability delivered through the Spectro Cloud and Netris partnership.

Spectro Cloud automatically deploys the Netris DPU agent to each DPU, enabling NVIDIA DOCA Host-Based Networking (HBN) that extends the network fabric directly into the server and unlocks the full potential of the NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. This enables concurrent multi-tenancy and hard network isolation for containerized workloads on bare-metal GPU hosts — a unique capability delivered through the Spectro Cloud and Netris partnership. Future-ready architecture: The joint solution is validated on NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs today and designed to support NVIDIA BlueField-4 and the NVIDIA Vera Rubin architecture.

How the integration works

Spectro Cloud PaletteAI delivers curated, deployable blueprints across the full AI software stack (OS, Kubernetes, storage, and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem) with governance and policy controls that let platform teams standardize environments while enabling self-service for AI teams.

Netris NAAM automates network orchestration and enforces hard isolation across all fabrics in modern AI data centers, removing the manual, ticket-driven bottleneck that prevents cloud-like operations at scale.

The integration ties these layers together:

Validated full-stack deployment: PaletteAI deploys pre-validated platform blueprints; Netris provisions matching network constructs and isolation domains automatically.

PaletteAI deploys pre-validated platform blueprints; Netris provisions matching network constructs and isolation domains automatically. End-to-end multi-tenancy: Platform-level access and workload policy from PaletteAI, network hardware-enforced tenant isolation from Netris.

Platform-level access and workload policy from PaletteAI, network hardware-enforced tenant isolation from Netris. Automated day-two operations: Expansions, onboarding, and decommissioning trigger corresponding network updates via Netris APIs.

Expansions, onboarding, and decommissioning trigger corresponding network updates via Netris APIs. Regulated and sovereign environments: Supports strong isolation, air-gapped patterns, and compliance-aligned controls for sensitive deployments.

Built on the NVIDIA ecosystem

Both Spectro Cloud and Netris are long-standing NVIDIA ecosystem partners. The joint solution is validated across NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet, NVIDIA Quantum-X InfiniBand, NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, and NVIDIA NVLink architectures, and aligns with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack to help customers standardize deployments and accelerate production readiness.

Executive quotes

"Building AI infrastructure at scale has always required stitching together the cluster side and the network side manually. Spectro Cloud and Netris eliminate that — meeting at the DPU, where Spectro Cloud deploys the stack, and Netris extends network orchestration and hard multi-tenancy into the server itself. Operators get a production-ready AI factory and move from bare metal to revenue in days, not months." — Alex Saroyan, CEO and Co-Founder, Netris

“The next generation of cloud infrastructure is the AI factory, but most operators are still stitching the stack together manually. PaletteAI was built to deliver automated full stack management, eliminating the integration burden that slows AI deployments. By integrating Netris’ network automation and hard multi-tenancy, we extend that automation all the way down to the data center fabric. Together we deliver a turnkey AI factory platform where networking, infrastructure, and AI workloads operate as a single system, allowing operators to move from infrastructure to inference in days, not months.” — Tenry Fu, CEO, Spectro Cloud

See the joint solution at NVIDIA GTC 2026

Spectro Cloud and Netris will demonstrate the joint solution at NVIDIA GTC 2026 (March 16–19, San Jose) at Netris Booth #208 (South Hall).

Schedule a demo at GTC at: https://netris.io/gtc-2026/

About Spectro Cloud

With our Palette and PaletteAI platforms, Spectro Cloud solves how enterprises and public sector organizations manage full-stack application and AI infrastructure in any environment: from edge to cloud, and from metal to model.

Using the power of cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes, we give platform engineers and operations teams flexibility to choose their perfect stack, while benefiting from complete repeatable consistency. We automate the full lifecycle of complex infrastructure at scale, for massive cost savings and better business outcomes. Learn more at spectrocloud.com.

About Netris

Netris is the leading provider of network automation and multi-tenancy for AI infrastructure. The Netris NAAM (Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multi-Tenancy) is the most widely deployed platform — trusted by high-growth neoclouds, sovereign AI cloud providers, AI factories, and leading AI platform providers. Netris provides native integrations across the complete AI infrastructure networking stack — Ethernet, InfiniBand, DPUs, and virtual and edge networking. Netris enables operators to get GPU cloud business operational in weeks instead of years, provision tenants immediately with hard network isolation configured automatically, maximize GPU utilization by dynamically reallocating capacity across tenants, ensure network stability, and future-proof AI infrastructure. Learn more at netris.io.