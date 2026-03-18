FPT and Kyushu Financial Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Transformation

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT services provider FPT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kyushu Financial Group (KFG), one of Japan’s leading financial groups, to accelerate KFG’s digital transformation, support cross-border market expansion, and unlock new business opportunities that contribute to regional value creation.

"Leveraging our end-to-end AI platform FleziPT, we look forward to delivering more intelligent, high-impact outcomes at speed and scale,” said Do Van Khac, FPT Software SEVP and FPT Japan CEO, FPT Corporation. Share

Combining FPT’s global delivery capabilities and technology expertise with Kyushu Financial Group’s regional network, financial leadership, and market insight, the partnership aims to deliver integrated solutions that accelerate digital transformation and generate long-term value. The two companies will work to develop cutting-edge technology solutions, expand KFG and its partners’ presence in the Vietnamese market, and explore new business frontiers, building a foundation for its operational excellence and enduring growth across Japan and beyond.

“Japan’s financial sector is entering a new stage of transformation, where digital innovation and ecosystem collaboration are becoming increasingly critical. By bringing an AI-first approach to this partnership, FPT aims to support KFG in advancing its digital capabilities and accelerating transformation. Leveraging our end-to-end AI platform FleziPT, we look forward to delivering more intelligent, high-impact outcomes at speed and scale,” said Do Van Khac, FPT Software SEVP and FPT Japan CEO, FPT Corporation.

Building on collaboration with KFG’s member companies since 2023, FPT has delivered tangible business impact across the group. A notable project is Tansakukun, a CO₂ management system jointly developed with Higo Bank, which has since been rolled out nationwide in Japan and recognized as a model case of a regional bank-led business initiative. With a focus on strengthening digital infrastructure, both companies aim to contribute meaningfully to customers, communities, and key industries across the region.

FPT recently celebrated 20 years in Japan, reinforcing its standing as one of the market’s largest foreign-invested technology companies. The company has built a nationwide presence with 18 offices and innovation hubs, backed by 5,000 employees in Japan and more than 15,000 offshore professionals, supporting over 450 global clients. FPT is targeting USD 1 billion in revenue from the Japanese market by 2027, with the goal of joining the country’s top 15 IT companies.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com