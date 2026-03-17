AECOM consortium selected to help deliver first stage of pioneering £200 million STEP fusion energy program

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced that it will provide design and technical services as part of the ILIOS consortium, which has been appointed by UK Fusion Energy as Construction Partner for the first three-year, £200 million tranche of the pioneering Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) program. The appointment covers the design and build of a world‑leading prototype fusion power plant in the Midlands and forms part of a wider program with future opportunities valued at up to £10 billion.

STEP, sponsored by the UK Government Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, is the UK’s flagship fusion energy program aiming to provide a sustainable energy source for everyday life, marking a major milestone in the transition to low carbon energy. The expertise brought by the consortium will support the government’s aims to deliver on the huge long-term potential offered by fusion energy.

Led by UK Fusion Energy (previously known as UK Industrial Fusion Solutions), a wholly owned subsidiary of the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), the program aims to deliver a commercially viable fusion power plant at West Burton in Nottinghamshire, by 2040.

“Fusion technology has the potential to deliver clean, affordable energy to communities around the world, helping to build a more resilient global energy supply,” said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s global Environment business. “This award builds on our global experience in this emerging sector, which includes our partnership with Type One Energy to provide design engineering services for its innovative stellarator fusion power plant in the US. We look forward to working with our partners on this flagship program to help bring safe, sustainable and affordable energy to the UK market.”

ILIOS is led by a Kier Nuvia joint venture, with AECOM, Turner & Townsend and AL_A providing specialist support. It will play a central role in the integrated delivery team adopted by UKIFS, working alongside UKAEA as fusion partner to deliver the prototype power plant.

“We are proud to be part of this collaborative consortium and client team, helping to deliver this transformational program that will bring the UK’s prototype fusion power plant to life,” said Richard Whitehead, AECOM’s chief executive for its Europe and India region. “This project plays an important role in supporting a just energy transition, creating jobs and generating lasting socioeconomic benefits for local communities during its delivery and throughout its operational life.”

The consortium will pool its industry-leading skills and experience to work with UK Fusion Energy to create a first-of-a-kind national energy project and develop their vision for the West Burton site to become a world-leading prototype fusion energy plant.

ILIOS brings extensive experience from major national infrastructure, high hazard civil engineering, nuclear sector delivery, complex scientific and energy facilities, large program and cost management, and worldclass design for innovation environments.

It will be responsible for the design and construction of all buildings, infrastructure and facilities on the STEP site as well as supporting the constructability and interface of the wider power plant.

Works will include site management, design, construction, program planning, supply chain management, progress monitoring, project controls and constructability assurance, ensuring all activities are fully coordinated with project stakeholders and compliant with all relevant requirements and standards.

At its peak, construction at West Burton will support up to 8,000 onsite jobs, creating new opportunities for local residents and businesses as well as employment and training opportunities, including apprenticeships, and helping to anchor long-term economic growth.

This project builds on the UK’s fusion research and development strategy and underlines the government’s commitment to long-term energy security and decarbonisation. Together, UK Fusion Energy and its partners aim to establish the foundations of a fusion energy sector capable of meeting high energy demands in the second half of this century.

AECOM brings more than 20 years of multidisciplinary expertise to deliver the full spectrum of clean energy services – from renewables and alternative fuels to grid modernization and efficiency – helping clients achieve resilient, sustainable outcomes.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

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