Veritone Data Refinery Helps Safeguard Personal Data with Veritone Redact

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, continues to advance privacy safeguards and IP protection. By deploying Veritone Redact alongside Veritone Data Refinery (VDR), personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data are automatically removed before processing and refinement, enabling VDR to convert unstructured data into AI-ready assets while protecting intellectual property (IP) and the rights of data owners.

As the scale and stakes for AI deployments and applications put pressure on enterprises and hyperscalers alike to ensure AI training data is properly licensed with PII and other sensitive data removed, VDR is designed to help ensure the data is clean from the outset. This helps companies meet strict industry compliance and privacy standards, as well as allowing a broader range of companies to innovate and compete in the AI space.

“We are committed to helping data-driven organizations protect their valuable assets and help ensure that their data is used cleanly and ethically,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. “We’re proud to use our own proprietary, AI-enabled tool, Redact, which is traditionally used by our public sector customers, including the Department of Justice, and state and local police agencies, to help ensure PII is safeguarded before going through refinement. This is a prime example of our dedication to providing innovative solutions that the market needs while fostering a more responsible and ethical AI ecosystem for everyone.”

Veritone Redact is an industry-leading application for public safety and law enforcement agencies that automates the process of redacting sensitive information, including PII, from audio, video, and image-based evidence. The application significantly reduces manual redaction processes while increasing accuracy, minimizing errors, and helping agencies meet important deadlines. Last year, Veritone announced new enhancements to Redact, including AI-powered voice masking, inverse blur, and transcription capabilities in 64 languages, collectively improving how organizations approach audio and video redaction, addressing critical privacy, compliance, and productivity needs across legal, law enforcement, and corporate environments.

According to the Stanford HAI 2025 AI Index Report, citing Epoch AI research, training datasets are doubling every eight months as model scale continues to grow, increasing the volume of data flowing into AI systems. The race to train models on datasets has raised pressing concerns about the legal and ethical risks. In an audit of 1,800+ text datasets, arXiv, a community of third-party collaborators supported by staff at Cornell University, found frequent miscategorization of licenses on widely used dataset hosting sites, with license omission of over 70%. Additionally, Veritone is seeing significant demand for VDR from both content owners and hyperscalers, with its volume of data processed increasing by 3.5 times in the second half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2025, reinforcing that the need for clean, compliant, and ethically sourced AI-ready datasets is higher than before.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company’s proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data—including video, audio, and images—powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated trends in artificial intelligence and training data markets; the capabilities and performance of Veritone's aiWARE platform, Veritone Data Refinery (VDR), and Veritone Redact offerings; the ability of VDR and Redact to identify and remove personally identifiable information and sensitive data; expected market demand for licensed, privacy-compliant datasets; the anticipated growth in AI training data volumes; Veritone's ability to help organizations protect and monetize their data; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the rapidly evolving nature of the AI industry and data licensing markets; competition from other data monetization platforms; the ability to attract and retain VDR customers; reliance on third-party market research and projections; changes in customer demand for AI training data; regulatory developments affecting AI and data privacy; and other risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.