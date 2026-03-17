Alloy Therapeutics Enters Into Agreement to Advance Novel Antibody Discovery Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alloy”), a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge drug discovery technologies, today announced an agreement with AbbVie to develop a new antibody platform to discover potent, specific, and effective antibodies against targets that are difficult to address with current technologies. As part of the multi-year agreement, Alloy will receive an upfront payment, as well as an additional payment in connection with the delivery of the platform to AbbVie.

The collaboration provides AbbVie with access to the antibody discovery platform as part of its broader research efforts. For Alloy, the collaboration reflects its continued focus on enabling partners through platform-based discovery technologies and reinforces its commitment to advancing antibody therapeutics.

Alloy’s ATX-Gx platform has rapidly become the industry standard for fully humanized transgenic mice, and is now used by over 200 partners to enable many therapeutic discovery programs. Alloy is dedicated to reinvesting its revenue into innovation and has continuously expanded its platform offerings, developing new strains and tools to meet the evolving needs of antibody discovery. This commitment ensures Alloy remains at the forefront of enabling partners to access advanced technologies that accelerate drug development.

“We believe the best technologies are built in close collaboration with partners who share our commitment to innovation and real-world impact,” said Davide Schiavone, Senior Director and Head of Genetically Engineered Organisms at Alloy Therapeutics. “This agreement with AbbVie allows us to design a platform that reflects what scientists truly need with practical, modular tools that streamline therapeutic discovery and expand what’s possible in antibody engineering.”

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the future of drug discovery and development with AI-powered platforms and scientific expertise. Through a collaborative partnership approach, Alloy provides access to technologies, services, and company-creation capabilities that are foundational to discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across multiple therapeutic modalities: antibodies, bispecifics, TCRs, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery.

Alloy integrates AI/ML into its discovery and development infrastructure, combining proprietary models, real-world data, and human expertise to help partners advance therapeutic programs. At Alloy, we are redefining biologics development by reducing the time and cost to advance programs from discovery to human data. Join the Alloy Therapeutics community by visiting www.alloytx.com and following Alloy on LinkedIn.