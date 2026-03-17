Kikoff and TheGuarantors Partner to Help Renters Build Credit

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kikoff, a financial technology company focused on helping consumers build credit and achieve financial security, today announced a partnership with TheGuarantors, a certified B Corp and the nation’s leading lease guarantee provider, helping expand housing access for renters while mitigating risk for multifamily owners and operators.

By combining lease access with credit reporting, Kikoff and TheGuarantors are helping renters build stronger financial foundations, while improving their ability to qualify for housing independently over time. Share

Through the partnership, Kikoff and TheGuarantors will offer a free credit-building package to all applicants who interact with TheGuarantors’ platform—both renters approved for a Lease Guarantee and those who are not yet able to qualify. The package is free for renter applicants, while existing alternatives in the market cost a minimum of $85 retail value. It includes reporting up to 24 months of past rent payments, along with ongoing reporting of future on-time rent payments to Equifax and TransUnion to help renters build and strengthen their credit profiles.

Millions of Americans rely on rental housing each year. Roughly 44 million U.S. households rent their homes, representing about one-third of all households nationwide. Many are increasingly relying on guarantor services because their credit profiles do not meet traditional underwriting standards. Rent is typically their largest recurring monthly expense, yet those payments have historically not helped them build credit. This partnership is designed to support renters as they work towards greater financial stability.

Opening Doors to Financial Progress

TheGuarantors helps renters qualify for homes by replacing the need for a personal guarantor. Through its insurance-backed lease guarantees, the company enables renters who may not meet traditional application criteria to secure housing while providing financial protection to property owners and operators.

Kikoff provides accessible credit-building tools designed to lower barriers to long-term financial opportunity. Together, the companies are connecting housing access with credit building, helping renters translate one of their most consistent financial obligations into measurable progress toward stronger credit profiles.

Through this partnership, on-time rent payments will be reported to Equifax and TransUnion, with renters able to receive up to two years of past payment history added to their credit record.

“Access to housing is fundamental to financial stability,” said Cynthia Chen, Founder and CEO of Kikoff. “Many renters who use guarantor services are early in their credit journey or actively rebuilding. By offering free rent reporting, including past payments, we’re helping ensure that responsible renters can achieve measurable credit progress and take another step toward lasting financial stability.”

By combining lease access with credit reporting, Kikoff and TheGuarantors are helping renters build stronger financial foundations, while improving their ability to qualify for housing independently over time.

To learn more about Kikoff and its financial solutions, visit: kikoff.com.

ABOUT KIKOFF

Kikoff is a personal finance platform on a mission to make financial security accessible to everyone. Through simple, radically affordable products powered by technology and AI, Kikoff helps people build credit, lower debt, and move toward lasting financial stability. To date, more than four million people have increased their credit scores by over 240 million points. Kikoff’s growing suite of products also helps users reduce debt, save money, access liquidity, and unlock greater financial opportunity. Learn more at Kikoff.com or by downloading the Kikoff app.

ABOUT THEGUARANTORS

TheGuarantors is a fintech leader redefining access for renters and risk mitigation for multifamily owners and operators. Through insurance-backed lease guarantees and AI-driven renter underwriting, the company supports more inclusive housing access while helping operators secure rent roll and minimize bad debt. Trusted by 9 of the top 10 U.S. multifamily operators, TheGuarantors is available in more than 3.5 million units nationwide and protects more than $6 billion in lease value. Learn more at theguarantors.com.